Daily Journal sports reporter Mason Schweizer will bring fans special videos with members of the Chicago Bears during training camp at Olivet Nazarene University. The series is brought to you by Riverside Orthopedic Specialists.
Mason's first guest on Saturday was Chicago Bears tackle Charles Leno Jr.:
Mason's guest on Tuesday was Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!