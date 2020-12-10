Jay Lemenager is a senior at Clifton Central High School. Typically a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball, Lemenager also golfed this fall, earning Daily Journal All-Area honors in his first year on the links. He was also an all-area selection in baseball and football in 2019.

An honor roll student at Central, Lemenager is sorting through scholarship offers to decide where to continue both his academic and football careers. When he’s not in the classroom or on the field, Lemenager enjoys hanging out with his friends because “you never know how much time you actually have with people until it’s gone.”