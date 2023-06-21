ST. ANNE — Like all true champions, St. Anne junior track star Reece Curtis had a tough journey to becoming a Class 1A 400-meter dash state champion, especially considering the obstacles he faced leading up to this year’s IHSA Class State Finals.

Having grown up as a soccer player, Curtis was intrigued by the team camaraderie aspect of track and field, which led to him joining St. Anne Grade School’s fifth-grade track team as an elementary student. Even with his new interest, Curtis remained more focused on his soccer career during the first two years of high school.

This left him to slowly climb the track ranks one year at a time with little to no reputation of being one of the state’s best entering high school. He made the conscious decision to focus on his track career ahead of his junior campaign this season after placing sixth in the 400-meter dash at the 2022 Class 1A State Finals as a sophomore.

