ST. ANNE — For several years, St. Anne Community High School has been working on bringing football back to the school for the first time in nearly five decades.

The first big step in that process came last summer when the school board approved the addition of an 8-man football team, and the latest came Wednesday when the school held a groundbreaking ceremony on a $5.3-million athletic facility that will host football and other sports.

“You spend so much time on the front end, planning and discussing, picking different options, it goes on for so long and there are so many meetings, that being able to break ground, have kids out there and a variety of different members representing the community truly gives us a real feel,” St. Anne athletic director Ben O’Brien said. “This isn’t just an idea, it’s something we’re really doing, and that’s exciting.”

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

