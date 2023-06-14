Kankakee head track and field coach Marques Lowe, in the hat, gets a water bucket shower along with Kays girls track and field athletes, from left, Naomi Bey-Osborne, Nevaeh Lowe and Saniyah Simington after the Kays were crowned IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Sectional champions on May 10. The Kays went on to defend their state championship at the IHSA Class 2A State Finals the following weekend.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Lydia Hammond is hoisted by her Boilermaker teammates after striking out 13 batters in a two-hit shutout in the team's 11-0 win at Kankakee in five innings April 21. The win helped the Boilers to their third-straight All-City championship. They went on to win the first sectional title in program history and reached the IHSA Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan University Super-Sectional.
Herscher captains Elise Kukuck, center, Hailey King (13) and Katelyn Borschnack, right, celebrate with the Class 1A Manteno Sectional championship plaque May 19 after the Tigers' 6-2 victory against Coal City. It was the Tigers' seventh sectional title in program history.
Beecher's Ava Lorenzatti, center, is hugged by teammate Makenzie Johnson in the midst of a Bobcats celebration after their 1-0 win against Pontiac in the IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional semifinals May 23. The Bobcats wound up making their seventh trip to the state finals, finishing as the Class 2A runner-up for the second time in program history.
Manteno's Grant DeRose, right, and Ben Carlile greet teammate Sevin Keigher after Keigher scored the walk-off run in the Panthers' 11-1 win over Bishop McNamara in the IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional semifinals May 18.
Coal City's Kylee Kennel narrowly sends in the tying goal under pressure from Chicago U-High's Zoe Stephens on May 16 during the Coalers' 2-1 victory in the IHSA Class 1A Manteno Sectional semifinal game.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Tyler Wilson, left, dives into home plate for the first run of this season's May 5 All-City home game against Kankakee as Kays catcher Ty Alderson awaits the throw. The Boilermakers defeated both the Kays and Bishop McNamara to earn the All-City crown.
Kankakee Trinity Academy softball players and interim head coach Clint Lindsey bow their heads in prayer before the Eagles’ game dedicated to head coach Mike Lawrence against Illinois Lutheran on May 8. Lawrence, the school's athletic director, boys and girls basketball coach and softball coach, died of brain cancer on June 4.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Vivian Myrick serves during the Boilermakers' match against Andrew April 13. Myrick and the Boilermakers went on to win the IHSA Sandburg Sectional and qualified for the IHSA State Finals.
The Herscher softball team awaits Zoey Fleischauer's arrival at home plate after her grand slam in the seventh inning of the IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional semifinal against Coal City May 24. Fleischaiuer's slam was part of a seven-run seventh that turned a 6-2 deficit into a 9-6 win.
As the spring turns into summer and schools have let out for their break, the prep sports season has also come to an end.
While the Daily Journal staff prepares to end the spring season with All-Area teams in boys and girls track and field and girls soccer this weekend and baseball and softball next weekend, take a look back at some of the Daily Journal staff's best photos from the season that was.