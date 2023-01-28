When Trinity athletic director Mike Lawrence takes his seat near the visitors’ bench in the corner of the school’s gym for basketball games, the opposing players he sits next to can’t even tell that Lawrence has been in multiple life battles the past few years.
Even casual comrades of Lawrence, of which there are many, can’t physically tell much of a difference in the tall gentleman’s appearance, save for some lost weight and lost hair. From a quick glance most folks wouldn’t have any idea that since 2020, Lawrence has defeated both COVID-19 and a bout with cancer.
But that’s exactly what Lawrence has done.
On top of serving as the athletic director and coach of various sports at Trinity Academy, working as the president of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Youth Softball League and as a local youth and college umpire, he’s defeated a pair of potentially deadly diseases.
And during those battles, Lawrence was hardly away from his post at Trinity aside from hospital stays and chemo treatments. It’s that dedication that’s made Lawrence the Daily Journal’s Male Sports Citizen of the Year.
What is it that’s kept Lawrence from being away from the sports scene during his health battles in recent years?
It’s not the 1,300-plus wins he’s earned in various sports at various schools. It’s the kids.
“You get through it, and I told my kids before I ever got sick, I’m not big on people remembering my name, I just want people to remember they had this old coach that cared for us,” Lawrence said. “I don’t want any kid to feel like they ever got ripped off.”
The son of California Highway Patrolman “Iron” Mike Lawrence, Lawrence spent his days in the California sunshine playing sports, particularly football, baseball and basketball. He fondly remembers the Friday nights his dad spent taking him and his friends to various local high school football games, followed by a Saturday of dad pitching to all of the kids in the neighborhood at the local baseball field.
It’s that early introduction to athletics that helped Lawrence carve his own path after he graduated from Elk Grove High School in Elk Grove, Calif., in 1974 — opting to attend and play football at Marinatha Baptist Bible College, now Marinatha Baptist University, in Watertown, Wis.
KANKAKEE BOUND
It was in Watertown where he played for coach Robert Rapson before he graduated and took his first job coaching football and baseball at Dade Christian School in Miami Beach, Fla. In Florida, he quickly learned the ropes from his boss and “the most organized man I’ve met in my life,” Mike Corbett.
“I always tell people three people influenced me — Mike Corbett at Dade, coach Rapson and my dad worked his tail off,” Lawrence said.
With his three influences all in his life by his first year out of college, Lawrence and his wife, Andrea, slowly made their way north. They had stops in Atlanta before Lawrence took the athletic director job in 1992 at Grace Baptist, now Grace Christian, in Kankakee, while Andrea took a job at Olivet Nazarene University, where she currently works as an associate registrar, in order to be closer to Andrea’s family in Wisconsin.
Kankakee ended up becoming where the Lawrence’s raised their two daughters, Sara and Amy, and also where he became friends with several co-workers and rival coaches, including Jerry LaRocque, who has worked with Lawrence at all three of his area stops — Grace, Deer Creek Christian in Monee and Trinity.
“For me personally, he probably instilled in me some more Christian attitudes that maybe I didn’t have early on,” LaRocque said. “He’s just got a strong belief in God, and that we’re here for a purpose and everybody has a gift.
“He takes that to the kids and tries to develop them into where they can see what their gifts.”
WELLENREITER AND LAWRENCE
Perhaps no friend Lawrence met in the Kankakee area was as dear to him as the late Doug Wellenreiter.
While Lawrence was at Deer Creek, a Christian grade school, he also worked as an assistant baseball coach at Momence with Wellenreiter, who also became his partner officiating basketball and softball.
The two best friends also were hit with COVID-19 around the same time in November 2020. While Lawrence was in the midst of a 23-day hospital stay while battling the illness which nearly took his life, he learned that it did take the life of his longtime pal.
“I still have a text from the day before, he told me he thought he was feeling better, but hadn’t been feeling good,” Lawrence recalled. “He just didn’t wake up that morning and that was a tough blow.
“… To then have the encouragement from his wife, Kelly, who’s my friend too, when she called my wife and she told her to tell me to fight,” he added. “Doug expected me to fight and her words were, ‘we can’t lose both of these guys.’”
COVID GONE, CANCER ARRIVES
After a 23-day stay in the Intensive Care Unit and with a collapsed lung, Lawrence was able to make a full recovery from COVID-19, slowly building his stamina back up.
He resumed his duties as an umpire, with the BBYSL and to even expand his duties at Trinity, stepping in as the girls basketball coach in 2021-22 in addition to his softball and boys basketball coaching duties and daily AD duties.
But in late July last year, after umpiring a Palomino League baseball game at Kankakee High School, Lawrence came home and realized something was wrong as his body just felt “stiff.”
The next day, he and Andrea went to the hospital, where doctors began tests which, by August, gave them answers on what was wrong — stage one B-Cell Lymphoma, with a tilted tumor near his kidney that brought his kidney function to as low as 40%.
Between three hospitals in two states, Lawrence was kept hospitalized for 19 days upon his diagnosis. He received the first of six rounds of chemotherapy during that time.
And as soon as he was released from the hospital, not even cancer could keep Lawrence away from doing what he loves while being surrounded by the people he loves.
“I got out, and my wife asked when I wanted to come back to school and I said ‘next week,’” Lawrence said. “I came in for an hour or two and had my oxygen with me at school.
“She knew that if I could go, even just to sit here at my desk, I could start directing things and getting things back in an order that made me more comfortable.”
BACK TO SCHOOL
Lawrence has been building back up towards full days at Trinity. He knew, however, he wouldn’t be able to coach basketball, a season that started while he was still undergoing chemotherapy.
With Chad McGinnis already hired as the new girls basketball coach, the school appointed math teacher Dr. Scott Williams as the interim boys coach. Lawrence kept the softball job with the plan on being cancer-free and ready to hit the diamond by the start of the season.
Last month, cancer-free was the prognosis he received after his final round of chemo. However, he was sent him back to the hospital with an infection.
“I just think that for whatever reason, God deemed that I got [cancer], but we made it through,” Lawrence said. “The fact we caught it early, the doctors were so positive that we were gonna get it and caught it at stage one.”
He knows that just because he doesn’t currently have cancer doesn’t mean it can’t come back. He understands he’ll spend the rest of his life scheduling intermittent doctor’s appointments.
But that won’t stop him from wearing his several hats he loves to wear, including his umpiring hat, which he’s scheduled to do at the college level in addition to coaching at Trinity.
‘BLESSED BY THE LORD’
Brian Hebert has been Lawrence’s partner on the diamond for more than a decade and has seen firsthand that not only is Lawrence motivated by the kids he works with, but his own kids and family.
“His daughters have been really supportive of him and his wife has been a very big support for him with the COVID and the cancer,” Hebert said. “Without their support and the Trinity people that have stepped up to help him out, he wouldn’t be where he’s at.
“He’s blessed by the Lord and Mike has taught so many kids so many life lessons.”
At age 66, Lawrence knows he’s at the time where retirement becomes a possibility. His love, however, for what he does still is as heavy as it was when he started. He doesn’t see hanging up his whistle nor scrapping his clipboard anytime soon.
And even when retirement might come, it will never fully happen.
With Sara and Amy both living in the Austin, Texas, area, and with grandchildren Kate and Quinn showing interests in sports themselves, he already has some ideas of what a post-retirement world could look like for himself.
“I like what I do, that’s the bottom line,” Lawrence said. “I always say I’ll never fully retire.
“Ultimately when I’m done here, if we end up in Texas. I’ll be involved.”
