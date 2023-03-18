Special Mention: Evelyn Jablonski, Beecher; Natalie Prairie, Bishop McNamara; Emmerson Longtin, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Katherine Winkel, Central; Brooke Stadelli, Cissna Park; Mackenzie Henline, Coal City, Audrey Cooper, Coal City; Mikalah Bregin, Dwight; Hailey King, Herscher; Elise Kukuck, Herscher; Morgan Baptist, Kankakee; Kylie Saathoff, Manteno; Sydnee Van Swol, Momence; Brooklyn Harding, Reed-Custer; Adriana Hummel, Tri-Point; Emily McGinnis, Trinity; Ava Swartz, Watseka

Honorable Mention: Ava Pettenaude, Beecher; Leigha Brown, Bishop McNamara; Kendell Lade, Bishop McNamara; Skylar Grabow, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Kate Spittal, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Gracie Schroeder, Central; Layla Lou Walters, Donovan-St. Anne; Gracie Olsen, Gardner-South Wilmington; Ilyana Nambo, Iroquois West; Kanai Jackson, Kankakee; Sydney Sosnowski, Manteno; Britta Lindgren, Momence; Addie Graffeo, Peotone; Lainey Bertrand, Tri-Point; Kyra Cathcart, Tri-Point; Madeline Shold, Trinity; Brianna Denault, Watseka; Jasmine Essington, Watseka; Breanna Horton, Wilmington; Kaitlyn O’Donnell, Wilmington

