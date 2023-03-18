Special, honorable mentions Mar 18, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Special Mention: Evelyn Jablonski, Beecher; Natalie Prairie, Bishop McNamara; Emmerson Longtin, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Katherine Winkel, Central; Brooke Stadelli, Cissna Park; Mackenzie Henline, Coal City, Audrey Cooper, Coal City; Mikalah Bregin, Dwight; Hailey King, Herscher; Elise Kukuck, Herscher; Morgan Baptist, Kankakee; Kylie Saathoff, Manteno; Sydnee Van Swol, Momence; Brooklyn Harding, Reed-Custer; Adriana Hummel, Tri-Point; Emily McGinnis, Trinity; Ava Swartz, WatsekaHonorable Mention: Ava Pettenaude, Beecher; Leigha Brown, Bishop McNamara; Kendell Lade, Bishop McNamara; Skylar Grabow, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Kate Spittal, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Gracie Schroeder, Central; Layla Lou Walters, Donovan-St. Anne; Gracie Olsen, Gardner-South Wilmington; Ilyana Nambo, Iroquois West; Kanai Jackson, Kankakee; Sydney Sosnowski, Manteno; Britta Lindgren, Momence; Addie Graffeo, Peotone; Lainey Bertrand, Tri-Point; Kyra Cathcart, Tri-Point; Madeline Shold, Trinity; Brianna Denault, Watseka; Jasmine Essington, Watseka; Breanna Horton, Wilmington; Kaitlyn O’Donnell, Wilmington Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign up for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Journal E-Edition Receive our digital newspaper in your email inbox with the e-edition newsletter. Local Business Offers Would you like to receive local business offers? Sign-up today! Morning Mail Receive our daily headlines. Sign-up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists News Tips & Events Tell us what you knowWe're always interested in hearing about news and other events in our community. Send in a news tip Read the 2022 Girls Basketball Preview Read the 2022 Boys Basketball Preview Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesBradley police arrest man in retail thefts totaling more than $18,000Play ball: Bradley targets $35M baseball complexSheldon man found guilty of 2019 murderNames released of father, son killed in Route 113 crashChallenge Course for teens, adults ready at Perry FarmBourbonnais, Manteno working on renewing boundary agreementBBCHS Unified basketball wins state; Peotone takes thirdWRESTLING: Peotone's Spinazzola named Daily Journal Wrestler of the YearIllinois enacts mandatory paid leave 'for any reason'Local 60-year dentist has lifelong roots in community Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. More Sports Photos Week in sports: Feb. 13-20, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Check out some of the week's best sports photos from local competitions and games. Week in sports: Feb. 6-12, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email View some of the week's best photos from stories on local sports games and competitions and sports features. Week in sports: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email View some of the week's best photos from local sports games and competitions. Week in sports: Jan. 23-29, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email View some of the best photos from local sports games and competitions this week. Week in sports: Jan. 16-22, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Some of the best photos from local sports games and competitions this week.
