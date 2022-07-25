Since founding the United Select Soccer Association — a local Bourbonnais soccer club — with Blair Minton and Gene Younker in 1999, Rollie Szilard has been helping serve and provide the Bourbonnais community with opportunities through the sport.

Beginning with three teams — one each from Bourbonnais, Peotone and Manteno — about 25 years ago, Szilard, 71, began providing new avenues and resources for soccer athletes with the start up of the USSA, which eventually merged with Dabrico United Futbol Club in 2014 to create what now is known as the Southland FC Strikers.

Szilard’s time spent helping more than 100 soccer athletes further their careers by playing at the collegiate level certainly has given the soccer veteran joy, but it also has taken much of his time. Szilard retired this summer, handing things over to one of his former USSA soccer players, Jose Smith.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you