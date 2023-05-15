WILMINGTON — The last time Wilmington’s softball team secured a playoff win, its current senior class — Abby Pitts, Grace Burkey, Kaitlyn O’Donnell, Olivia Hansen and Raena DelAngel — had yet to enroll as freshmen in high school.

Having last won a playoff game during their IHSA Class 2A regional championship run in the 2018-19 school year, the year prior to COVID-19, the Wildcats finally ended that drought with a 9-3 home victory over Reed-Custer on Monday in the IHSA Class 2A Regional quarterfinals.

“It feels so great to get my first playoff win today,” Hansen said. “I’m so glad that this wasn’t my last game because that would have been hard.”

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you