KANKAKEE — As the head coach of several sports — primarily softball and boys and girls basketball, the three sports he currently coaches at Trinity Academy — Mike Lawrence has won over 1,300 games and led the Eagles and formerly Grace Christian (then Grace Baptist) to countless unforgettable moments and memories.

But his two biggest victories came against COVID-19 2020 and stage one B-Cell Lymphoma in 2022, with the longtime coach and athletic administrator and official now in the third battle of his life.

In February, roughly a month after he was named the Daily Journal's Male Sports Citizen of the Year for his continued devotion to Trinity and area athletics during his first two battles, Lawrence was diagnosed with brain cancer. While he was able to maintain his grasp on the head softball coaching role for the team's first seven games, helping the team to a 5-2 start, he left the team during their spring break and currently is in the intensive care unit at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

