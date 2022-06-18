Special Mention

Kylie Cook, Beecher; Ella White, Central; Alana Gray, Central; Zoey Fleischauer, Herscher; Brynlee Wright, Milford; Mya Beard, Reed-Custer; Abi Gagliardo, Coal City; Hannah Balcom, Gardner-South Wilmington; Ava Peterson, Manteno; Avery Osborn, Manteno; Cheyanna Stluka, Beecher; Breanna Lamie, Kankakee; Allie Hoy, Watseka; Diamond Blomlie, Kankakee; Addison Brown, Reed-Custer; Tori Wells, Trinity; Sydney McTaggart, Watseka

Honorable Mention

Liv DeLuca, Bishop McNamara; Kiersten Martin, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Abby Sippel, Beecher; Emma Skeen, Central; Makayla Dietrich, Donovan; Alexis Thetard, Dwight; Makaila McDaniel, Gardner-South Wilmington; Allie Decman, Herscher; Alison Hassett, Herscher; Emma Powers, Herscher; Maggie Thorne, Iroquois West; Lily Bivona, Manteno; Abby Storm, Milford; Sydney VanSwol, Momence; Emma Spagnoli, Peotone; Grace Cavanaugh, Reed-Custer; Erica Sirois, St. Anne; Anna Liaromatis, Wilmington

