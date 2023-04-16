BOURBONNAIS — It was just two seasons ago that the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team turned the tide against All-City rivals Bishop McNamara, with the 2021 Boilermakers snapping what had been a 15-year drought against the Fightin’ Irish.

What a difference two years can make.

With several core players from that 2021 squad still around for the Boilermakers this spring, Saturday night gave the Boilers their third-straight win over McNamara, as junior hurler Libby Spaulding improved to 3-0 in the circle in her career against the Irish by fanning 17 batters and allowing an unearned run on three hits in a six-inning complete game, as the Boiler bats also showed up in an 11-1 win on their home turf Saturday night.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

