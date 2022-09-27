Reed-Custer Middle School IESA Class 2A State champions

Reed-Custer Middle School claimed its first-ever IESA Class 2A state championship with a 4-1 title win in 12 innings over Metamora at Champion Fields in Normal this past Saturday. Team members include, front row from left: Kamryn Wilkey, Peyton Landgraf, Gracie Robinson, Reese Brown, Amber Syc, Caysie Esparza and Kirstin Klein. Back row from left: Coach Lynn Zoltani, Sophie Moyers, Atiana Hood, Kamrynn Skonetski, Taylor Bova, Brooklyn Gonzalez, Harlie Liebermann and helpers Mya Beard and Addi Brown.

 Submitted photo

Coming off a regional title during last year’s IESA playoffs, Reed-Custer’s eighth grade middle school head softball coach Lynn Zoltani and her squad came into this season with the expectation of resolving “unfinished business” as it tried to make its first-ever appearance in the IESA Class 2A state finals tournament.

Having a majority of its starters from last year’s squad returning this season, the Comets had plenty of experience to rely on when it opened its Class 2A postseason run with a 1-0 victory over Wilmington in the regional semifinals before besting Ottawa Marquette 7-1 to help claim the its second straight regional crown.

From there, Reed-Custer continued its winning ways with a 4-3 victory over Beecher in the sectional title game, leaving them to qualify for its first-ever IESA Class 2A State Tournament in program history.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

