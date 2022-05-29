HERSCHER — Since she began her varsity career as a freshman on Bishop McNamara’s IHSA Class 3A fourth-place team, Fightin’ Irish senior shortstop Anna Beckman has made plenty of memories on the field, but those aren’t necessarily the ones she’ll hold closest to her heart.
“It’s definitely not the games, it’s definitely not the plays I make; it’s the girls,” Beckman said she’ll remember most. “Every year, we got closer and closer, and we’ll always have that sisterhood to come back to.”
That sisterhood will live on forever, but the Irish saw their season end Saturday at the hands of Pontiac and freshman phenom pitcher Elena Krause, who allowed just one hit and fanned 13 Irish batters in a 3-0 Indians victory at the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional championship.
“If you look at our firepower and strike us out 16 times, my hat’s off to that young lady,” McNamara coach Joe Tholl said. “If she throws like that for the last three games, they very well could be state champs.”
McNamara freshman Teagan McCue led the bottom of the first off with a walk to give the Irish an early threat after Kloie Cole’s quick 1-2-3 top of the first, but Krause buckled down with strikeouts to Grace Edwards and Mallory O’Connor, with catcher Rylee Zimmerman following up the strikeout of O’Connor by catching McCue attempting to steal second with an inning-ending double play.
The Irish got two runners in scoring position on the day, when Grace Purcell walked and advanced to third on two wild pitches in the third and when McCue smoked a double to right field in the sixth, but Krause was able to keep command of the zone and keep the Irish hitters guessing enough to escape each jam.
Cole continued her own scorching streak in the circle, as the McNamara junior hurler came out of the gate with three perfect innings. Maddie Gourley got the first hit of the game on an infield single to open the fourth and stole second before Cole retired the next two batters.
But just as Cole and the Irish looked to head to the game’s halfway point with no score, Zimmerman sent a two-run homerun over the fence for what became the go-ahead homer, before she added an RBI on a bloop single in the sixth.
Cole allowed three earned runs on six scattered hits in a complete game, giving her team an effort Tholl said usually ends with a different result.
“If she throws like that in any other game, we’re winning,” Tholl said.
But instead, the Irish ran into a buzzsaw in Krause and Pontiac and will see their seventh straight season with a regional championship to their resume end with a 26-8 record and as one of the final 16 teams standing in Class 2A, with Tholl appreciating the irony in O’Connor, Beckman and Liv DeLuca — the team’s three seniors — as the last three Irish batters to come to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
“They led the charge, and that started in November, when we had our senior leadership breakfasts at 6 a.m. before school on Thursdays and went over our expectations, and they didn’t let us down by any means,” Tholl said. “It didn’t turn out how we wanted it to, but there was no better way for us to go out than our three-, four- and five-hitters, our three seniors.”
It’s activities like those breakfasts, out-of-state spring break trips and other happenings that made this such a memorable year for DeLuca.
“What I love about Mac softball is the bond we all have with each other and how we all have each other’s backs, as well as our team bonding,” DeLuca said. “... Being able to go to Tennessee together, and going through events in games where things didn’t go our way and having each other’s backs to become a stronger team is what makes this team special.
“Being able to go to Mass one Sunday a month and breakfast afterwards is what makes this team special. It is definitely a year I won’t forget.”
That was a sentiment echoed by O’Connor, who saw her McNamara athletic career that includes six varsity letters — three apiece in softball and basketball — to an end.
“It just felt like it flew by,” O’Connor said. “I had the best times playing basketball and softball for McNamara.”
