KANKAKEE — As spring sports teams continue beginning their seasons at the start of the week, some signs of winter rust are still being shown off. Both Bishop McNamara and Peotone showed some of that in Monday's meeting at McNamara, opening day for the Fightin' Irish, who were able to hunker down early on before capitalizing on some Blue Devils errors for a six-run second-inning, more than enough run support for pitcher Kloie Cole in McNamara's 12-2 victory.
"Real happy," Irish coach Joe Thole described his thoughts of Monday's game. "There were a couple of miscommunications early, but you expect that."
The Blue Devils drew first blood when Alyssa Pasch drew a leadoff walk to open the game on a throwing error back to the pitcher. But the Irish quickly tied it back up when freshman Teagan McCue walked and eventually scored on Mallory O'Connor's RBI groundout in the bottom of the frame, and then took a lead they only built on after that.
After Peotone pitcher Mackenzie Strough quickly retired the first two McNamara batters in the bottom of the second, Grace Purcell reached first on an infield and took second on a throwing error, scoring a batter later when McCue reached on an error.
McCue scored on an error on the next play with Grace Edwards at the plate, who was then driven in by an O'Connor single. After an infield single by Anna Beckman and a walk to Natalie Prairie, the Irish got two more runs off of Tessa DiPietra and Edwards singles to finish off their six-run second that broke the game open.
Blue Devils coach Steve Strough said his team knew the margins would be thin against a deep Irish lineup, and that the team got off to the start they wanted before the woeful second inning did them in.
"Just a couple plays here and there, and they just snowballed," he said.
Once the Irish built their lead, Cole found an added layer of comfort in the circle. She twirled a perfect third before a runner reaching on an error in the fourth spoiled another perfect frame, before the Blue Devils were able to get their sticks back together with back-to-back singles from Pasch and Mady Kibelkis that were followed by an RBI groundout from Mackenzie Strough, who also reached on an error.
But just as the Blue Devils made noise again, Cole quieted them by getting cleanup hitter Emma Spagnoli to fly out to right to end the frame, with a three-run bottom of the fifth for the Irish ending the game by the 10-run rule.
"I owe it all to my teammates, they’re amazing," Cole said. "They help me mentally, physically, even after practice.
"I definitely felt a lot looser and it was time to have fun, relax, shut [the opponent] down and do what I can do."
In addition to the added confidence and relieved stress that comes with the run support Cole had, Thole pointed to her settling in to live action for the first time this year as a reason for her getting better as the game went on and the Irish officially improved to 1-0 on the season.
"It’s always challenging for our pitchers until they have the chance to see live batters," Thole said. "But after she got herself into trouble she was able to work out of it."
The Blue Devils fell to 0-2, and while the scoreboard wasn't as contested as last week's 5-1 loss to Central, coach Steve Strough has seen progress already for a team still figuring out its footing.
"We’ve got some people out of place right now, but just from last game to this week our bats have improved," he said. "Our pitchers will keep us in games with their mental toughness, and other than that, we’ve just got to keep getting better."
For the Irish, not only did they emerge victorious in their opener, but with the way their two-out rally unfolded in the second inning, Thole said his players also saw just how quickly things can spiral if they don't stay focused on every play.
"They will not recognize it until they look back on those stats just how big a two-out rally is," Thole said. "It’s one thing for your team, but also gets the opposition down … and we’ll use that as a learning tool on our end."
STAT BOOK
Pasch singled and scored and Kibelkis had a pair of singles for Peotone. Mackenzie Strough allowed nine runs (three earned) on seven hits over three innings. Ashley Veltman allowed three unearned runs on no hits in 1 2/3 innings. Addison Daoud also scored.
Beckman doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in a run for the Irish. McCue also doubled and scored three times. O'Connor singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in three. Cole fanned eight and walked three while allowing her two unearned runs in the five-inning complete game.
UP NEXT
The Irish are off until they visit Plainfield Central at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Peotone hosts Momence at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.