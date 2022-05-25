HERSCHER — Since Coal City's softball team learned Saturday it would be facing Bishop McNamara in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinals, coach Rodney Monbrum and the Coalers knew they would be facing one of the deepest lineups they've come across on their road to the program's first regional title since they won state in 2010.
The Coalers' fears were proven right Wednesday when the Fightin' Irish got a home run and four RBIs from leadoff hitter Teagan McCue and a three-hit game from Grace Edwards a spot behind her, while nine-hitter Grace Purcell lengthened the lineup with four hits of her own as the Irish claimed a 9-2 victory that secured a spot in Friday's sectional title game.
"They had timely hits, a big homer in the third and their nine hitter was 3-for-4," Monbrum said. "They were tough one through nine and that was probably one of the toughest lineups we’ve faced.
"Hats off to Bishop Mac and good luck to them in the championship."
Edwards' first hit of the day came in the first inning, the first of back-to-back singles with Mallory O'Connor, with the senior right fielder eventually scoring on Anna Beckman's sacrifice fly to spot Kloie Cole a 1-0 lead before she took the circle.
Cole and Coal City starter Kaitlyn Jasper both began to settle in, as the only other run through the first three frames came on Edwards' RBI single that scored Purcell in the third.
But in the fourth, the Irish broke things open when Danica White singled and Natalie Prairie doubled before a Purcell single drove in a run and put runners on the corners for McCue.
The freshman third baseman doubled the Irish lead with the swing of a bat, sending an offering to a gathering of McNamara fans over the right field fence with the third homer — and undoubtedly the biggest one — of her young high school career.
"I had a 3-1 count and I was just seeing the ball really well," McCue said. "I was looking for one pitch and it was there.
"Watching it go over was just amazing."
McCue may not have played an inning of high school softball prior to this spring, let alone at the varsity level, but Irish coach Joe Tholl credited an understanding of the game beyond her years for her ability to fit in so well atop the Irish order.
"There are no words that explain the competitiveness she has and her understanding of the game, especially at the start of the year when we had to discuss her role," Tholl said. "Drawing walks, hit by pitches, she never has to worry about that; she just hits the ball."
Crediting the bevy of experienced talent behind her in the lineup, McCue also had the added protection of having Purcell on base for every at-bat she took after the first one of the game.
"With Grace at the bottom, I know every time she can get me back up," McCue said. "And all the girls behind me are great hitters."
Beckman brought Edwards home on an RBI single in the inning as well before McCue's RBI triple in the fifth was followed by an Edwards RBI single to wrap up the scoring in a performance Tholl was more than pleased with.
"I think all year long, as the season went on, we prepared ourselves for one game at a time and never took our opponent for granted," Tholl said. "We know when [the Coalers] put that uniform on they need to be respected; that’s a team that won a regional championship and they have to be [respected]."
The Coalers showed why they were worthy of that respect with a late rally of their own when Jadyn Shaw drove in a pair of runs on a double that scored Makayla Henline and Kerigan Copes, but couldn't muster up the required offense against Cole, who Tholl said has seen her performance improve as her confidence has grown.
"Just believing and having her team believe in her," Tholl credited for Cole's postseson run that has seen her allow three runs (one earned) over 14 innings. "She’s just elevated that and thinks she can take them far."
The Coalers saw their season come to an end with a 15-16 record, but more importantly, a regional championship win against a heralded Beecher program that set the stage for Wednesday's game, a postseason run Monbrum is encouraged by with a team that returns everyone on the roster but Jasper.
"Everyone contributes; we don’t count on one girl to win the game and I think [last] Friday was a huge confidence builder, not just for softball, but for the girls across all their sports, to show we can compete with anyone on our schedule on any given night," Monbrum said. "We have a few years to be competitive but our schedule is tough and our conference is good.
"I told the girls we have to be competitive in the offseason and with their travel teams, because just because we have eight starters returning doesn’t mean we’re guaranteed to be back here next year."
STAT BOOK
Edwards totaled four singles, two runs and two RBIs. McCue drove in four and scored twice on her homer and triple. Purcell had three hits, two runs and an RBI. O'Connor and Beckman each had two hits and Beckman drove in a pair. Cole surrendered two runs on eight hits and five strikeouts.
Henline had three hits in the leadoff spot for the Coalers and joined Copes in the run column. Jasper had a pair of hits while Makenzie Henline, Copes and Shaw had a hit apiece. Jasper allowed two earned runs on six hits and three strikeouts in five innings. Bri Combes surrendered seven runs on 10 hits in two innings.
UP NEXT
The Irish will face Pontiac at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the sectional championship game.
"They're excited," Tholl said of his team. "But they know they have to get to work and take care of business."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.