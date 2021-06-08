MANTENO — A second-inning eruption and stellar defense helped Manteno’s softball team keep its postseason hopes alive on Tuesday evening.
Trailing 1-0 through the first inning of action, the Panthers bats came alive to the point that they were able to tally a six-run second inning, which, with the help of a flawless defense that didn’t commit a single error in the field, ultimately helped Manteno survive its IHSA Class 2A sectional semifinal game against Immaculate Conception with a 6-3 victory at home.
The momentum-swinging second inning by Manteno began with three-straight singles by Lily Bivona, Dayli Dwyer and Kayla Michalesko. This setup Manteno’s nine-hitter and current freshman Sydney Sosnowski to come to the plate with the bases loaded, where she went on to eventually barrel a line drive to center field to drive in the Panthers' first two runs of the contest to give Manteno a 2-1 lead with zero outs.
“As a freshman I don’t want to try and do too much,” Sosnowski said. “My approach was to just put the ball in play and move runners around.
"I just wanted to do my job and move runners whether I got on base or not.”
Following the double by Sosnowski, senior Karli Wenzel matched her teammate with an RBI double of her own before Manteno was eventually able to reload the bases after Alyssa Dralle drew a walk. This led to Kayla Melia connecting on a sacrifice fly for an RBI to make it 4-1 right before Avery Osborn did the final damage in the inning by securing a two-RBI single. The offensive onslaught shifted all the momentum to the Panthers as they took a 6-1 lead through two innings of play.
“I think we really built on the momentum from that second inning,” Sosnowski said. “We carried it onto the field and made some outstanding plays.”
Following the six-run inning by Manteno, the Panthers' bats started to cool off thanks to the quality pitching of Knights starting pitcher Becca Cash. After giving up six earned runs in the second inning, Cash settled down and only allowed four Panthers hits throughout the rest of the game.
However, Dralle managed to show just as much poise on the bump as well. The freshman right-hander tossed all seven innings for the Panthers, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking three to pick up the win within the circle.
Yet it wasn’t as easy as the Panthers made it look. After Immaculate Conception stole a run back off an RBI single in the fourth, the Knights managed to keep the pressure on in both of the fifth and sixth innings by getting runners in scoring position with no outs. Dralle put the first two opposing batters on base via hit-by-pitches in the fifth to give the Knights some life.
But she quickly got out of the inning with zero damage after she struck out the next batter and got bailed out by an incredible double play by Wenzel in center field. Wenzel got a pop fly and turned two to end the inning by throwing an absolute laser to third base to get Zoe McMillan trying to tag-up from second.
“Wenzel’s double play in my opinion was the game-changing play,” Panthers coach Josh Carlile said. “You could kind of feel the momentum building on their side and then to throw out arguably their fastest base runner at third base on the play with a pin-point toss, that just changed the game and turned all the momentum back to us.”
Dralle then walked the first two batters in the sixth before she retired the next three batters to keep the Panthers' lead at 6-2 heading into the top of the seventh. The Knights managed to score one run in the seventh off an RBI double before Dralle closed things out in a complete game effort.
“Dralle has that composure and she plays older than a freshman,” Carlile said. “She dug deep and trusted her defense, went right at batters and let them hit the ball, which luckily our defense made the plays.”
STAT BOOK
Sosnowski went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and one run scored to lead Manteno’s offense. Wenzel added two hits for an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored while Dralle drew two walks. Michalesko chipped in two singles.
UP NEXT
The third-straight win to begin the postseason allowed the Panthers to improve to 15-6 on the year and advance to the sectional championship game where they will host Joliet Catholic Academy, who took out 2019 state champions Beecher Tuesday, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
“We're excited to move on to the sectional finals against Joliet Catholic,” said Panthers coach Josh Carlile. “They're a really good team and they have some really good athletes....my girls welcome the opportunity because they love the challenge and want to play good teams.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.