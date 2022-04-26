...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Manteno Middle School softball player Amiya Carlile high fives members of the high school team Tuesday during a ceremony to celebrate the middle school team's third-place finish at last fall's IESA Class 3A State Finals.
Manteno Middle School softball players pose for photo on the high school field Tuesday during a ceremony to celebrate the middle school team's third-place finish in last fall's IESA Class 3A State Finals.
Team members in roster order include: Lanie Young, Aubrie Goudreau, Vivian Dole, Amiya Carlile, Lila Prindeville, Sophie Peterson, Brooke Blanchette, Mykala Felesena, Alyssa Singleton, Hailey Graham, Morgan Derrico, Danika Fletcher, Adalyn Akiyama, Emily Horath, Peyton Boros, Madison Clark, Mia Shedwill and Kaylee Wilson.
Prior to Tuesday's Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup between Manteno and Streator, the host Panthers held a pregame ceremony to honor the Manteno Middle School softball team that reached the 2021 IESA Class 3A State Finals, where the team finished in third place with a 19-5 record.
It was the program's sixth appearance to the IESA State Finals and second-straight trip after the 2020 finals were not held due to COVID-19. Members of the high school team greeted the middle schoolers before the game with gift bags and adoration as the team's players were individually announced. The year 2021 was also added to the softball field's first base dugout, where the years of all the state-qualifying teams are presented.
"I think the high school girls were more excited than the middle school girls," Josh Carlile, head coach of the softball team and co-head coach of the middle school team, said. "They presented the bags to the middle school girls and thought it was neat.
"It was cool to see things come full circle."
As the high school head coach and co-head coach of the middle school team with his wife, Krista, Josh Carlile knows how important it is to continue growing both the culture and tradition of Manteno softball, two words that are similar but very different.
"Tradition is a word that talks about history, but culture is right now," he said. "These girls recognize they attend a school where our girls sport have been very successful and softball is a big part of that.
"They recognize that and embrace that challenge to put their name in the trophy case."
