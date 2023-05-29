LISLE — Four years wasn't all that long ago, but the past four years couldn't have been much longer. There was a global pandemic, an entire presidential election and the loss of popular American music originality to the gripping claws of Tik Tok and its trendy tunes.

But perhaps what's made the past four years feel the longest in Beecher was the softball program's state drought, as the Bobcats entered 2023 with their last appearance downstate — winning the 2019 IHSA Class 2A State championship — preceding the pandemic's starting point, as well as the series' location change to Peoria's Lousiville Slugger Complex.

That changed Monday, however, as freshman pitcher Ava Lorenzatti one-hit Montini in the IHSA Class 2A Benedictine Super-Sectional while Kamryn Koontz — one of four Beecher seniors looking for her first trip downstate — led the Bobcats offense with two hits, a run and an RBI in a 4-0 Bobcats victory that secured their spot in this weekend's IHSA Class 2A State Finals.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

