Manteno catcher Jaz Manau attempts to tag Beecher's Tayiah Scanlan before Scanlan scored a run in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional championship. The Bobcats won 8-1 to advance to next week's Pontiac Sectional.
Beecher's Ava Lorenzatti throws a pitch during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional championship against Manteno. Lorenzatti allowed an earned run on five hits and 10 strikeouts in a complete game and went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the Bobcats' 8-1 win.
Beecher's Tayiah Scanlan, left, escorts teammate Kamryn Koontz to the rest of their Bobcats teammates after Koontz caught the final out of the team's 8-1 win over Manteno in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional championship.
Manteno catcher Jaz Manau attempts to tag Beecher's Tayiah Scanlan before Scanlan scored a run in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional championship. The Bobcats won 8-1 to advance to next week's Pontiac Sectional.
Beecher's Ava Lorenzatti throws a pitch during Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional championship against Manteno. Lorenzatti allowed an earned run on five hits and 10 strikeouts in a complete game and went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in the Bobcats' 8-1 win.
Beecher's Tayiah Scanlan, left, escorts teammate Kamryn Koontz to the rest of their Bobcats teammates after Koontz caught the final out of the team's 8-1 win over Manteno in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional championship.
BEECHER — Ava Lorenzatti was just an eighth grader when Beecher was stunned by Coal City in last year's regional championship round, but the Bobcats freshman phenom knows how much the returning players from last year's team wanted to get back to their program standard of advancing to the IHSA's second week of the postseason.
That's exactly what the Bobcats did Saturday, riding Lorenzatti's two-hit, two-RBI day at the place and complete game in the circle to an 8-1 win over Manteno in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional championship.
The Bobcats improved to 32-4 on the year and won the program's 17th regional title. Manteno ended its season with a 22-10 record, their 20th-straight winning season.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.