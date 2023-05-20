BEECHER — Ava Lorenzatti was just an eighth grader when Beecher was stunned by Coal City in last year's regional championship round, but the Bobcats freshman phenom knows how much the returning players from last year's team wanted to get back to their program standard of advancing to the IHSA's second week of the postseason.

That's exactly what the Bobcats did Saturday, riding Lorenzatti's two-hit, two-RBI day at the place and complete game in the circle to an 8-1 win over Manteno in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional championship.

The Bobcats improved to 32-4 on the year and won the program's 17th regional title. Manteno ended its season with a 22-10 record, their 20th-straight winning season.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

