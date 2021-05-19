BOURBONNAIS — For the second time in three days, the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team entered the seventh inning of a SouthWest Suburban Conference matchup with Andrew facing a multiple-run deficit. And for the second time in three days, the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team has defeated Andrew.
Just two days removed a fireworks-filled comeback win on the road against the Thunderbolts, the Boilermakers saved their best work for last again, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 5-4 victory. The win is the Boilers' seventh in their last eight games, with five of those wins coming in games that were tied or they trailed in the fifth inning or later, and sit at 14-5 on the season.
Boilers assistant coach Bri Ferrias said that the team has what they like to call a little "seventh inning swagger," which has come in handy as the team continues to save their best effort for the most tension-filled moments of games.
"The last two times we've played [Andrew], and it was an even bigger deficit [Monday], we came through," Ferrias said. "I have all the confidence in them, even if it's the last opportunity we have."
Libby Spaulding opened the miraculous seventh inning with a single but was quickly forced out on an Emmerson Longtin fielder's choice. Kassidy Embry's pinch-hit single scored Longtin on a throw that advanced Embry to second. After Maddy McIntyre walked and Alyssa McCord hit a laser of a single to drive in Embry, Addison Talbot hit a fielder's choice that yielded no outs and loaded the bases for sophomore catcher Natalie Johnson.
With the sacks packed and one out, Johnson patiently took a walk to drive in McIntyre and give the Boilers a feeling of victory that has become quite familiar this season.
"In situations with the bases loaded you're always thinking to just hit the ball as hard as you can but I wasn't given the opportunity," Johnson said. "I took what I could do and took the walk."
Andrew pitcher Kathleen Hester gave the Boilers fits for much of the day, as the home team didn't cross home plate until they scored two runs in the sixth. Kennedy Pepin, who earned the pitching victory in a complete game effort for the Boilers, said that the familiarity with Hester by the end of Wednesday's game proved to be an advantage.
"It definitely helps, especially being a pitcher and I usually know what's coming, but [Hester] still fooled me a few times," Pepin said. "But for all the hitters, it did help that we saw her Monday ... by the 14th inning we saw her tonight I think it really helped."
The Boilers have formed their comeback identity behind a young team that was perhaps its youngest all season Wednesday, with three freshmen — Spaulding (first base), Longtin (second base) and Ellie Haggard (third base) all freshmen and Johnson just a sophomore behind the plate, leaving seniors Pepin and Talbot (shortstop) the only upperclassmen on the infield for Wednesday's win.
"I’m so proud of the girls; for being underclassmen it’s so amazing they have the confidence, even in the seventh inning," Pepin said. "There have been other teams I’ve played on that had no confidence when we got out of a game but this team sticks in it and rides it out the whole way.
"They don’t give up until the game is over and don’t expect anything less than a win."
For Boilers head coach Haylee Beck, the ability to mount comeback after comeback is impressive, even if it means the team has left a little to be desired in early moments some evenings.
"It's been great this year to never feel out of a ballgame," Beck said. "While I wish we wouldn't put ourselves in some of these situations, it's been so nice to be able to always feel like we have confidence in each other."
STAT BOOK
Spaulding was 3-for-3 and McCord went went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Talbot and McIntyre each had a hit and a run. Pepin allowed four earned runs (two earned) on seven hits and four strikeouts in her complete game effort.
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers visit Stagg at 4:30 p.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.