ONARGA — For six-and-a-half innings, Bishop McNamara anxiously rode starting pitcher Kirsten Clodi's dominant performance while clinging on to a 1-0 lead against Pontiac in Friday's IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship.

But in the bottom of the seventh, that anxious excitement swiftly switched to deflated sadness when Pontiac came up with a pair of runs for a 2-1 regional championship-clinching victory.

Pontiac (23-12) advanced to next week's Pontiac Sectional, awaiting the winner of Saturday's regional championship between Beecher and Manteno. Bishop McNamara ended its season with a 16-11 record.

