Bishop McNamara's Teagan McCue, left, fields a throw as Pontac's Maddie Gourley slides into third base during Friday's IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship. Gourley eventually scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh of a 2-1 Pontiac victory.
Bishop McNamara's Reese Johnson, left, and Natalie Prairie celebrate with pitcher Kirsten Clodi after a strikeout to end an inning of Friday's IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship against Pontiac.
ONARGA — For six-and-a-half innings, Bishop McNamara anxiously rode starting pitcher Kirsten Clodi's dominant performance while clinging on to a 1-0 lead against Pontiac in Friday's IHSA Class 2A Iroquois West Regional championship.
But in the bottom of the seventh, that anxious excitement swiftly switched to deflated sadness when Pontiac came up with a pair of runs for a 2-1 regional championship-clinching victory.
Pontiac (23-12) advanced to next week's Pontiac Sectional, awaiting the winner of Saturday's regional championship between Beecher and Manteno. Bishop McNamara ended its season with a 16-11 record.
