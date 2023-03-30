KANKAKEE — It took an extra week or so thanks to the slow start of the softball season due to the recent cold and rainy weather, but Wednesday afternoon's sunshine finally allowed Bishop McNamara's first-year head coach Alee Rashenskas the chance to make her home head coaching debut at her alma mater.

The Fightin' Irish couldn't have been more locked in for their head coach, a 2013 graduate and former state softball champion, racking up 19 runs in just three trips to the plate of Wednesday's home opener against Iroquois West. Pitcher Trinity Haigh twirled a shutout as well as the Irish improved to 2-1 with a 19-0 victory.

As anticipated cold temperatures threatened Wednesday's game, Rashenskas was glad to see her team finally take their home field, bringing their red-hot bats with them.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you