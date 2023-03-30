Bishop McNamara's Teagan McCue (4) is greeted by her teammates at home plate after hitting a homerun during Wednesday's home opener against Iroquois West. McCue went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and four runs in McNamara's 19-0 win.
Bishop McNamara's Teagan McCue (4) is greeted by her teammates at home plate after hitting a homerun during Wednesday's home opener against Iroquois West. McCue went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and four runs in McNamara's 19-0 win.
KANKAKEE — It took an extra week or so thanks to the slow start of the softball season due to the recent cold and rainy weather, but Wednesday afternoon's sunshine finally allowed Bishop McNamara's first-year head coach Alee Rashenskas the chance to make her home head coaching debut at her alma mater.
The Fightin' Irish couldn't have been more locked in for their head coach, a 2013 graduate and former state softball champion, racking up 19 runs in just three trips to the plate of Wednesday's home opener against Iroquois West. Pitcher Trinity Haigh twirled a shutout as well as the Irish improved to 2-1 with a 19-0 victory.
As anticipated cold temperatures threatened Wednesday's game, Rashenskas was glad to see her team finally take their home field, bringing their red-hot bats with them.
"It feels good to be out here," Rashenskas said. "They called me this morning to see if we wanted to cancel and I said no.
"It was a fun game and a good win."
Six different Irish players had hits, with Tessa DiPietra, Reese Johnson and Kyler Wolfe recording two hits apiece. Leading the McNamara lineup Wednesday was sophomore shortstop Teagan McCue, whose crown jewel of her three-hit, four-run, four-RBI day was a towering two-run homerun in the third inning that drove in Grace Edwards.
Despite recording three hits in the team's first two games, McCue self-diagnosed herself with some issues at the dish to open the season and felt that Wednesday got her back on track to pick up where she left off after a stellar freshman campaign in which she posted a .492 batting average.
"It felt nice, especially because I’ve been struggling hitting a lot," McCue said. "It felt good to get one."
A former shortstop herself for McNamara's 2013 team that went undefeated and won the IHSA Class 2A State title before continuing her career at Army, Rashenskas has high hopes for her sophomore shortstop, expectations the young star has been exceeding early on.
"She's a quiet leader and just continues to show up every day," Rashenskas said. "I have high standards, but she's living up to them so far."
Haigh threw all four innings for the Irish, allowing four hits and a walk in her shutout victory, the first action in the circle for the junior this season.
With ace Kloie Cole back for her senior year and Kiersten Clodi back in the number-two slot, Rashenskas is in love with the pitching depth the Irish potentially have if Haigh can turn in outings like she did Wednesday.
"These were her first innings this year and I’m proud of her," Rashenskas said. "She doesn’t pitch often but when she does she does it well, and she crushed it today."
Haigh faced a young Raiders lineup comprised of a roster that features no seniors and 12 underclassmen. Former baseball and boys basketball coach Matt Honeycutt is in his first season leading the softball program, and as he grows into coaching softball while his players grow into playing it at the varsity level, Wednesday's game against a perennial powerhouse like McNamara is one that will be drawn back upon as a reminder of where the Raiders want to get to.
"We’re both [Class[ 2A teams and I told the girls after the game, they’re a top-tier team and showed us that bar," Honeycutt said. "They set that bar high and that’s where we want to get to.
"When things get going for us, we’ll keep this game in the back of our minds and keep getting better," he added. "We’ve just got to compete and get better each day, and I think in the long run this game can be much more of a positive than a negative."
A two-time regional champion as the leader of the baseball program, Honeycutt is excited to see where the softball program can go.
"I always welcome the challenge and am learning every day, just like they are," Honeycutt said. "We’re just working hard on competing, having fun and getting better each day."
The Irish enter the season on nearly the opposite end of the experience spectrum, with seven starters back from last year's regional championship team. As they've begun their 2023 journey with most of their team in tact, McCue and the Irish hope their chemistry can help lead to an eighth-straight regional title, and perhaps the program's fourth-ever trip to state.
"I have all the same teammates and I just love them," McCue said. "... We've been working really well together, so we've just got to keep that going, keep talking a lot and keep our energy."
STAT BOOK
McCue finished the day with a homer, a double, a single, a walk, four RBIs and four runs. Wolfe, DiPietra and Grace Purcell each had a double, two RBIs and two runs. Johnson also had two runs and two RBIs in addition to her two hits. Natalie Prairie had a two-run double and scored twice.
Jessye Rodriguez, Amelia Scharp, Rylan Norton and Cameron Bork each had hits for Iroquois West.
UP NEXT
The Raiders host Momence at 4:30 p.m. Friday. McNamara hosts Coal City at 11 a.m. Saturday for a doubleheader.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.