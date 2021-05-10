KANKAKEE — Perhaps even more important than a coach’s win-loss record is the legacy and tradition they leave behind. Laura Harms had plenty of success during her nine years coaching the Bishop McNamara softball team, winning 274 games, nine All-City titles, seven regional plaques, five sectional titles, three state appearances and a 2013 IHSA Class 2A State crown.
But days such as Saturday are why Harms, a Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate, will be remembered not just at McNamara but in softball circles far and wide. Harms, who moved to California with her wife, Chelsea Cantillo, and their 1-year-old daughter, Amaya, last year, returned to McNamara for Saturday’s Purple Day game against Lemont.
Purple Day is a cancer fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and the Relay for Life, something Harms started in 2011 when her late mother, Cathy Harms-Wood, was diagnosed with cancer. This year, the Irish raised more than $4,800 in Harms-Wood’s name and honored Harms and her late mother with a pregame ceremony.
“I think the biggest thing is it would make my mom happy,” Harms said. “I know she’s smiling down because she would be there in the front row every year when the girls would present money for the American Cancer Society. ... We’re honoring her, and she’d be very happy that we’re continuing it.”
Current Irish coach Joe Tholl said as soon as the team asked him if they would continue the tradition, after quickly learning what exactly Purple Day was, Tholl knew it had to continue.
“The one thing, whether it’s Purple Day or just the tradition that Coach Harms established, I want to continue that, and it was just icing on the cake when I told [Harms] we’d bring her back,” Tholl said. “It’s an important part of her life, which becomes an important part of our lives at McNamara, and these girls may not notice yet, but this fatal disease will affect someone they know.”
Since relocating a year ago, Harms has stayed in touch with her former players, but the cross-country communication couldn’t compare with the emotions felt with Saturday’s face-to-face reunion.
“Walking up and seeing [Harms] really brought that feeling of home back,” Irish senior Claudia Dolliger said. “She started all of this, and seeing her here really means a lot.”
Harms, who credited players and parents both current and past for building and continuing the winning culture established during her tenure, had similar feelings when she made the short walk from the Brookmont Bowling Center parking lot to the Irish softball field.
“Of course I missed the girls; that’s why you coach is to see them succeed and to see them happy,” Harms said. “It was great to get some good, big hugs and to see everybody smiling.”
Irish fall late
As for the game itself, Irish starting pitcher Sydney Born went toe to toe with Lemont ace Sage Mardjetko before the Indians broke free with an RBI double in the seventh to win a 2-1 ballgame.
“Hands out and tip your cap to both pitchers,” Tholl said. “One key hit made the difference.”
Born allowed an earned run on nine hits in five innings of work before turning it over to Kloie Cole, who allowed an unearned run on two hits in two innings of work.
“Syd approaches the game a little differently; she’s not a fireballer, but she really spins the ball, and she gave me everything,” Tholl said. “The plan was for Kloie to come in; her grandma was here and hadn’t seen her pitch since seventh grade, so it was good for her to see that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.