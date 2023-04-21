KANKAKEE — While the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team was winning the All-City softball championships in 2021 and 2022, Lydia Hammond was playing softball at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center.

But when the freshman had her name tabbed to make her All-City debut in Friday's matchup at Kankakee, Hammond took the pitcher's circle like the most seasoned of varsity veterans.

Hammond struck out 13 Kays and allowed just two hits and helped her own cause with one of 15 Boilermaker hits — including home runs from Libby Spaulding and Ellie Haggard — to help Bradley-Bourbonnais to an 11-0 win in five innings that gave the program its third-straight All-City title.

