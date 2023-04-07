BOURBONNAIS — For almost any high school softball player, getting the hold of a pitch for a grand slam would likely be one of the top highlights of their career.
Not only did Ellie Haggard accomplish that feat Friday, but she did it twice.
In the same inning.
Haggard hit two grand slams as part of a 12-run fourth inning for Bradley-Bourbonnais in Friday's home game against Shepard, providing two of five homeruns off of Boilermaker bats for a 17-4 win that saw the home team improve to 6-1 on the year.
"I kind of felt on top of the world because I’ve been kind of struggling recently," Haggard said. "To hit two, it was just like, OK, I got my swagger back."
Haggard's pair of four-run shots were complimented by a two-run blast from Libby Spaulding in the first, a two-run dinger from Spaulding in the third and a Natalie Johnson homer that joined Haggard's fourth-inning jacks.
The pair of Spaulding homers were joined by a Haggard sacrifice fly as the only runs through the first three innings, but the Astros were able to quickly get back in the thick of it when an uncharacteristic error from left fielder Liberty Rivard allowed a four-run top of the fourth.
But as quickly as the Astros made it a game again, the Boilers put it out of reach by the 10-run rule with their 12-run fourth. And despite the Astros getting back to within a run, Spaulding, who allowed the four unearned runs on five hits and six strikeouts, knew an offensive response would come, although she couldn't have imagined it would have come with such force.
"I was able to just attack early and I think that benefitted me, especially if they weren’t prepared for it, I was able to nail them with my best stuff," Spaulding said. "... I felt good after [the top of the fourth] because I knew had my team had my back and we were hitting all day.
"To see 12 runs get put on the board in one inning was insane."
Not only did the Boilers respond to the Astros threat, but they also responded after suffering their first loss of the season Thursday, a 10-6 loss at Lincoln-Way East in a game that was tied at five through six innings.
"I told them I was so looking forward to watching them play the game today," Boilers coach Haylee Beck said. "We lost a tough one against Lincoln-Way, to be tied in the seventh and lose that, it was something we wanted really bad.
"To come back today and have an offensive explosion was really nice. ... The people producing work day in and day out, and that’s not me or [assistant coach Bri Sperry], that’s all them, and it’s awesome."
Friday also served as the Boilers' Cans from the Fans day, where the team hosted a canned food drive. It came the day after the team held a kids Easter egg hunt at the field Thursday and a day before Saturday's cancer fundraiser.
"It’s something we’re trying to do a lot more of this year, working with people in the community and making positive outreaches, like the animal shelter or canned food drive, or the cancer fundraiser [Saturday]," Beck said. "For us to be able to stuff like this, or the Easter Egg hunt [Thursday], growing up I remember growing up and watching games as a young girl, seeing the girls older than me play.
"We want to pack the stands with young girls who will one day step on this field and remember, ‘hey, I did this one time.’"
STAT BOOK
Haggard went 3-for-3 with two grand slams, nine RBIs and three runs. Spaulding was 3-for-4 with two two-run homers. Johnson tallied a pair of RBIs on a homer and a double. Kylie Rose and Kiersten Martin each had two hits, with Martin scoring three runs and recording an RBI and Rose adding a run. Bella Pusateri singled and scored three runs. Suttyn Hop doubled and scored.
UP NEXT
The Boilers host Marian Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.