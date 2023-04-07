BOURBONNAIS — For almost any high school softball player, getting the hold of a pitch for a grand slam would likely be one of the top highlights of their career.

Not only did Ellie Haggard accomplish that feat Friday, but she did it twice.

In the same inning.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

