Beecher's Ava Lorenzatti, center, is hugged by teammate Makenzie Johnson in the midst of a Bobcats celebration following their 1-0 win over Pontiac in the IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional semiifnals Tuesday. Lorenzatti pitched a two-hit shutout while Johnson's RBI single with two outs in the top of the fifth inning brought home Liliana Irwin for the game's only run.
Beecher's Liliana Iriwn bunts for a hit during Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional semifinal against Pontiac. Irwin reached first safely and scored the game's lone run on a Makenzie Johnson single for a 1-0 Bobcats win.
PONTIAC — Beecher softball coach Kevin Hayhurst knew that the freshmen class entering the Bobcats program this fall was going to have the potential to do some special things after the group won the IESA Class 2A State championship in 2019 as sixth graders and again in 2021 as eighth graders (Editor's note: There was no championship in 2020 due to COVID-19).
But not even Hayhurst could have expected his freshmen to come up so clutch so early on in their careers the way they did in Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional semifinal at Pontiac. In a battle of perhaps the top two pitchers in the class — Beecher freshman Ava Lorenzatti and Pontiac sophomore Elena Krause — the Bobcats got a two-hit shutout from Lorenzatti while fellow freshman Makenzie Johnson drove in classmate Liliana Irwin for the game's only run, giving the Bobcats a 1-0 win and a spot in Friday's sectional title game.
"You never know what’s going to happen," Hayhurst said. "It’s a big crowd, on their home field, and to come down and beat a pitcher like that is really good for our kids."
