Herscher's RyLyn Adams slides into home plate as Bishop McNamara catcher Mal Kelly awaits a late through during Wednesday's game at Herscher. Adams scored the first run of the game in a 5-1 Tigers win.
Herscher pitcher Zoey Fleischauer, left, high fives catcher Kayna Nelson in the seventh inning of Wednesday's home game against Bishop McNamara. Fleischauer pitched a complete game in a 5-1 Tigers win.
HERSCHER — In the moments after Herscher earned a 5-1 win over Bishop McNamara on its home softball diamond Wednesday evening, Tigers coach Mike Cann recalled the conversation he had with pitcher Zoey Fleischauer after the Fightin' Irish tallied their first run in the top of the seventh inning and had had the tying run on deck.
"You're not taking this ball out of my hands," Cann recalled his senior telling him, to which he responded, "You're right, I'm not. Finish it for us."
That's exactly what Fleischauer did, forcing back-to-back grounders to seal the deal on the Tigers' first win over their nonconference rivals since 2018. They improved to 18-4 on the year while the Fightin' Irish sit at 12-10.
"It’s a long history," Fleischauer said of the Tigers' rivalry with McNamara. "I think it’s for our parents more so than the kids sometimes, living through us a little, but it was nice to beat them."
The Irish entered Wednesday fresh off of a five-game losing streak with a 20-3 win at Ridgewood Tuesday and looked early on as if they might have carried some of Tuesday's hot hitting over, getting a hold on a handful of early pitches.
But, as proved to be the theme for the day, the Tigers kept the Irish offense at bay by flashing some prime leather, such as a diving catch from left fielder Allie Decman, a couple flashy catches from right fielder Mary Kanak, including one in the fourth inning on a laser beam off Reese Johnson's bat that became a double play, and several impressive stops by first baseman Anistin Hackley.
"It was really great," Fleischauer said of the leather flashed behind her. "They really stepped up and I’m thankful for our defense."
For the Irish, the joy they felt with their slump-buster Tuesday was met with frustration Wednesday as the Tigers continually made plays early on.
"My challenge today was to keep that hitting going, and we did that the first couple innings," Irish coach Alee Rashenskas said of the team's approach entering the day. "But they made a couple nice plays, the momentum swung in their favor and it never came back our way."
As the Irish struggled to muster up a rally against Fleischauer and her ferocious defense, the Tigers were able to just enough against McNamara pitcher Kirsten Clodi to plate single runs in the first, second and fourth innings before Mary Kanak doubled home a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Tigers had some timely hits, such as Fleischauer's first-inning RBI single and a pair of Becca Bond RBI singles in the second and fourth innings, which came on the hells of a total of four McNamara errors that led to three unearned Herscher runs.
"[Clodi] did well today," Rashenskas said. "She takes responsibility for her pitching — when she misses a spot she owns it, but our defense has to back up our pitchers.
"There were a few routine plays we didn’t make and it cost us."
Not only was Cann pleased with his team's ability to pounce on the opportunities that came there way, but also with their situational hitting not just Wednesday, but all season.
"We’re capable of scoring with zero, one or two outs," Cann said. "I like our two-strike and two-out hitting, and I like our abilities to score those insurance runs late in the game."
The Irish finally got on the board in the seventh when Dani White led off with a walk and came around on a Grace Purcell fielder's choice that became an error at second base. It was the second-straight Tigers error after their splendid six innings to start the game, putting two on with one out of a 5-1 contest before Fleischauer buckled down to retire the final two Irish batters.
"She’s a senior leader who does it with her arm, glove and bat," Cann said of Fleischauer. "... Her and Kayna Nelson, her batterymate, did a great job.
"I thought they kept a good hitting team off balance and the ball bounced our way on a couple at 'em balls."
As the two rivals put this year's game behind them and push towards the home stretch of the regular season over the next two weeks, the Tigers will finish their regular season with a frenzy, taking on Class 1A contenders Newark and Dwight this week before state contenders in Class 2A (Seneca) and 3A (Morris) this weekend and a clash with Illinois Central Eight rival Manteno for a two-game series next week.
"The rivalry goes a long, long way back and you can throw out the records, who played who and what the score was, it’s a battle and a dogfight," Cann said. "I was proud of the Herscher Tigers for coming through and solidifying where we’re at.
"We have some work to do and need to figure some things out, but these next six games will tell us a lot about ourselves."
STAT BOOK
Fleischauer allowed an earned run on two hits, a walk and a strikeout in a complete game. She also went 1-for-3 with an RBI single. Nelson and Bond each had a pair of hits and Bond drove in a pair. Kanak doubled in two runs and scored.
Grace Edwards and Tessa DiPietra had the two McNamara hits and White scored the team's run after her seventh-inning walk. Clodi allowed five runs (two earned) on seven hits, a walk and a strikeout in a complete game.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
