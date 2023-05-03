HERSCHER — In the moments after Herscher earned a 5-1 win over Bishop McNamara on its home softball diamond Wednesday evening, Tigers coach Mike Cann recalled the conversation he had with pitcher Zoey Fleischauer after the Fightin' Irish tallied their first run in the top of the seventh inning and had had the tying run on deck.

"You're not taking this ball out of my hands," Cann recalled his senior telling him, to which he responded, "You're right, I'm not. Finish it for us."

That's exactly what Fleischauer did, forcing back-to-back grounders to seal the deal on the Tigers' first win over their nonconference rivals since 2018. They improved to 18-4 on the year while the Fightin' Irish sit at 12-10.

