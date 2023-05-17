Softball file art

DWIGHT — After completing the regular season with a 15-9 record and finishing third place in the Tri-County Conference behind 22-win Seneca and 21-win Ottawa Marquette, Dwight’s softball team earned the two-seed in its sub-sectional and continued to make its mark when the Trojans kicked off their postseason run with a 16-0 win over Grace Christian in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals.

“We worked together as a team and just kept passing the bat,” Dwight coach Dezi Leonard said. “We weren’t lunging for the ball, we were just being patient out there and were being selective. It was a complete team win.”

The Trojans scored three runs in the first inning, before exploding for 10 in the second frame, then scoring three more in the third inning to run away with the win. Taylor Heath had a three-hit night with six RBIs, including a three-run home run. Averi Jury finished with three hits while driving in a pair of runs.

Recommended for you