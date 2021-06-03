DWIGHT — The Dwight Trojans have slowly turned themselves into one of the hottest softball teams in IHSA Class 1A over the past few weeks. Riding a four-game win streak heading into the postseason, Dwight managed to carry its momentum through and through to bypass Iroquois West by double-digits in the Regional semifinals and again Thursday against Gardner-South Wilmington in the Regional final, where they won 11-1 at home to move on to sectionals.
“It’s good for this group because I’ve coached this group since grade school and I have them here now and they have always been really easy to coach,” Trojans coach Chuck Trainor said. “To have them become regional champions is a nice thing they will be able to look back on for years to come.”
The Trojans came out focused from the jump with their starting pitcher Abby Rodosky leading the way by tossing a quality gem from start to finish. After escaping a first-inning jam that saw Gardner-South Wilmington notch runners on first and third with two outs, the ace managed to cruise up and down a Panther lineup that was on red-hot coming off a 5-4 against St. Anne in the Regional semifinals.
Rodosky totaled two 1-2-3 innings and allowed just three hits, two of which came from Kylie Hawks, and only one walk to pick up the win in five innings of work.
“When I pitch I just try to focus on my catcher and hitting my strikes,” Rodosky said. “When that happens the ball goes where it needs to go and my fielders backed me up.”
With such a strong performance by Rodosky, the Trojans seemed at ease at the plate. Dwight notched 14 hits on the evening with five of them coming in the third inning alone, an inning that saw the Trojans increase their lead from 4-0 to 10-0 after three innings of action.
The six-run third inning got sparked by a lead-off walk to Rachel Heath, followed by a lineout by Isabelle Schultz, a single by Jordan Schultz and then another single by Nora Anderson to load the bases. With one out and three ducks on the pond, Mia Buck secured an RBI groundout to make it 5-0 with runners on second and third.
Rodosky then drew a walk before Megan Livingston smacked a double for three RBIs to clear the bases. Dwight didn’t stop there as Alexis Thetard singled on a ground ball to left field, leaving Erin Anderson to secure the inning’s final two runs off a double.
“I think we battled as a team,” Anderson said. “For me personally, I think today was my best game of the season.”
Anderson finished as one of three Trojan batters to record three hits. She ripped two doubles and a single for two runs scored while Livingston went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk for a team-high four RBIs. Thetard also chipped in three hits including a double for three RBIs.
“We match up with G-SW a lot and sometimes the girls get uptight and so I just told them to play like how you do in practice and things will come easy,” Trainor said. “They went out there and did that today and didn’t feel any stress.”
As for the Panthers' season coming to an end, head coach Cassi Bexson couldn’t have been more pleased with how her squad handled adversity throughout the season. They didn’t have more than eight team members at the first week of practice before the season started and the ones who did come out for the team were predominantly young and inexperienced.
That being said, Bexson was happy to see how far her team has come from the beginning of the year.
“I’m just proud of where we’ve come from the beginning of the season to now,” Bexson said. “I feel a lot of pride overall with this team. It's always hard ending a season, but it's bittersweet knowing that we were playing a lot better at the end of the season than at the start.”
STAT BOOK
Livingston ran wild on the base-paths, totaling a team-high three stolen bases to go along with her three hits. Rodosky went 1-for-2 with three runs scored and picked up the win on the mound.
Kylie Hawks led the Panthers offense by totaling two hits, including a solo homerun in the fifth inning.
UP NEXT
The Trojans advanced to the IHSA Class 1A Sectional semifinals where they will face-off at home at 4:30 Tuesday against an opponent to be announced.
