A year ago, Libby Spaulding and Ellie Haggard were preparing for the summer before their junior year of high school, preparing for both the immediate future of next softball season and the future beyond that by scheduling college visits, all while wondering what could have been had things gone a little differently in their season-ending loss to Edwardsville in the 2022 IHSA Class 4A Pekin Sectional championship.

As they now put an end to their junior year and prepare for their last ride as Boilermakers, the dynamic duo have their futures planned — Haggard will play at the University of Illinois and Spaulding will play at Western Illinois University — and also got an answer to their “what if” question when they defeated Edwardsville in this year’s Normal Community Sectional championship, giving the Boilers their first-ever softball sectional title.

Additionally, the duo of Haggard, the team’s shortstop, and Spaulding, the team’s ace in the circle and a first baseman on her days off from the rubber, have repeated as the Daily Journal’s Co-Players of the Year.

