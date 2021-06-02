BOURBONNAIS — In Bradley-Bourbonnais' historic 2021 softball season, the Boilermakers' calling card has been their ability to come back late, as 11 of the team's 19 regular season wins came when they were tied or behind in the fifth inning or later, including a 9-8 win over Minooka last week.
When the Boilermakers and Indians met up again Wednesday in the IHSA Class 4A Regional semifinals in Bourbonnais, it appeared the Boilers were poised to mount another late victory. After entering the bottom of the seventh inning facing a 4-0 deficit, the Boilers cut the margin to 4-3 and had the tying run in scoring position before falling by that 4-3 score to end their magical season with an 19-6 record.
"When you've been through what we've been through over the past 25 games, time in and time out they proved they were ready to attack the task at hand, no matter how many outs they had left," Boilers coach Haylee Beck said about her team. "We wouldn't be us if we didn't go out like this."
The Indians struck first on an unearned run in the top of the first and added another unearned run in the fifth inning off a pair of uncharacteristic Boilermaker errors. But the rare defensive woes didn't seem to rattle freshman southpaw Lilly Spaulding, who hung tough to pitch a complete game, allowing two earned runs on six scattered hits.
"She has an ability to put her head down, focus and compete," Beck said of Spaulding. "I know it sounds simple, but that’s hard to find … and she does that day in and day out, no matter what’s asked of her."
Spaulding's effectiveness for a majority of the day allowed the Boilers to stick around despite a great outing from Indians pitcher Allie Timm and a just-as-impressive defensive effort behind her. Timm fanned 10 Boilers to just seven hits, but the home team finally made some noise when they crossed the plate for the first time in the last inning when sophomore catcher Natalie Johnson opened the final frame with a towering home run.
"I never doubted us towards the end and we just had to have runners get on," Boilers senior Maddy McIntyre said. "Natalie came through with that big shot that helped boost our confidence even more."
With one out and oodles of confidence, the rally continued. Emmy Longtin ripped a double that scored Tatum Reddy and then she advanced to third on the next at-bat, a dropped third strike that saw both Longtin advance and batter Kassidy Embry safely reach first base. A McIntyre groundout scored Longtin and advanced Embry, the tying run, to second, before Timm came up big with a game-ending strikeout.
The Boilermakers entered Wednesday as a preverbial favorite, with their three-seed in the sub-sectional a few spots higher than Minooka's six-seed. But for Beck, the few defensive woes her team made, paired with a few highlight plays by the Indians, mattered more than who was favored, particularly in a matchup of teams that had just played a one-run game last week.
"Today we made some defensive miscues and they made some big plays," Beck said. "The game doesn’t know who’s supposed to win and that’s what makes it awesome."
The loss ended a wonderful season at Bradley-Bourbonnais that saw the team win All-City for the first time since 2010 and also gave the Boilers their first-ever SouthWest Suburban Conference title and first conference title of any kind since 2004.
"Winning All-City for the first time in 11 years, and most of them weren’t even born since the last time we won conference, so for them to not only compete in and win those games, but to show kindness and grace to the person next to them has been my biggest takeaway," Beck said. "I enjoyed coaching them probably more than words can say."
Six seniors played their final games for the Boilers Wednesday, a group that Beck will always remember for their tenacity.
"This senior class is extremely resilient; they’ve been through something no other class has been through with losing a season last year...," Beck said. "When you have a senior that won’t yell in your face but say, 'watch me and let’s go,' I couldn’t have asked for a better six seniors.
"They care about each other and this program more than themselves and that’s why we were 19-6."
One of those seniors, Kennedi Pepin, knows that with a team that will return six starters, including four in the infield, the progress made with the program this season could prove to be a stepping stone for Bradley-Bourbonnais softball.
"I love all the girls and I’m so happy they’ll be able to keep moving on and make history," Pepin said. "They have a long way to go but they can fill our shoes.
"They’ve definitely stepped up this year and I’m so proud."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.