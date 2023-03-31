BRADLEY — The weather hasn't seemed to get the memo that the seasons have shifted to the spring, leaving cold temperatures for area spring sports teams to begin their outdoor seasons the past few weeks.

But at Bradley-Bourbonnais, the heat from the bats of the Boilermakers softball team have kept the team warm and off to an undefeated start of the season when they hosted Herscher in a battle of unbeatens Thursday.

And thanks to those on-fire bats, which totaled 15 hits Thursday, the Boilers (4-0) kept that undefeated record in tact with an 11-6 victory that handed the Tigers (4-1) their first loss of the season.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

