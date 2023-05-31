Members of the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team congratulate Suttyn Hop (14) after her second-inning home run in Tuesday's IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Sectional semifinal against East Moline United. Hop, Ellie Haggard and Libby Spaulding all homered in the Boilers' 9-1 victory.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Ellie Haggard, right, shakes teammate Suttyn Hop's hand after the two were named co-players of the game after Tuesday's 9-1 win over East Moline United in the IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Sectional semifinals.
Members of the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team congratulate Suttyn Hop (14) after her second-inning home run in Tuesday's IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Sectional semifinal against East Moline United. Hop, Ellie Haggard and Libby Spaulding all homered in the Boilers' 9-1 victory.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Ellie Haggard, right, shakes teammate Suttyn Hop's hand after the two were named co-players of the game after Tuesday's 9-1 win over East Moline United in the IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Sectional semifinals.
NORMAL — With nearly its entire starting lineup back and a year older and better, the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team entered the season with high expectations, and after a 25-win regular season, the Boilermakers have the goal of keeping that season alive as long as possible.
They extended their season by at least one more game Tuesday, as Suttyn Hop, Ellie Haggard and Libby Spaulding all homered and Spaulding dazzled in the circle to give the Boilers a 9-1 win over East Moline United in the IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Sectional semifinals.
And while they may have grand plans this season, the Boilers (27-6) are making their way through the postseason — reaching the sectional championship round for the fourth time in program history with Tuesday's win — one game at a time.
"Something we’ve been preaching since about a week before the postseason is 21 outs closer," Beck said. "If we look at the big picture it’s easy to get caught up in that we’ve been here before, knowing what it’s like, our goals, getting to where we got last year and beating it by a game.
"But no, it’s 21 outs in front of you, and what can you do to help your team for 21 outs? I think it helps us narrow our focus a bit and not let the moment get too big."
The moment wasn't too big for any Boiler Tuesday, a day in which seven different members of the team recorded a hit. They scored in five of their six trips to the plate, beginning with a Spaulding RBI double in the first inning and quickly followed up with a Suttyn Hop solo blast in the second.
Hop, a Bishop McNamara transfer who will now play in her second sectional title game in as many years for different schools, has been one of the team's hottest hitters down the stretch. She displayed pop with her homer, but also was disciplined by taking a pitch down the middle and sending it back up the middle for a two-run single in the third.
"Putting the ball in play and making quality at-bats, that will win a game," Hop said. "You don’t need to hit a home run, just put the ball in play, trust in your teammates and do what you’ve gotta do."
Natalie Johnson also had a pair of hits on the day while Spaulding had a four-hit day at the dish, including a homer in the sixth, and also allowed four hits and an earned run in a complete game in the circle.
A year after throwing a no-hitter in the sectional semifinals against Plainfield South last year, it's become evident there's just something about the round of 32 that gets Spaulding's blood pumping.
"I just feel like I’m really motivated," Spaulding said. "The first round of sectionals is a good feeling just to be in the sectionals, there are only 32 teams left in the bracket, and it really makes you want to push to get to the 16."
Spaulding's homer in the sixth was the second of a back-to-back bombs moment for the Boilers, coming after Haggard opened the frame with an opposite field shot over the right field fence. Haggard took the first pitch she saw and deposited it over the fence before making a full sprint around the bases, and eventually off of the field entirely, saying she took the first pitch out for a home run so she could quickly take a bathroom break.
"[Assistant] coach Bri [Sperry] told me to," Haggard said of her homer. "She said I could go right after, so I was like, ‘OK, on the first pitch.’"
Between Hop's second-inning shot and the back-to-back jacks in the sixth were a two-run third and three-run fourth as the Boilers tallied 14 hits, as the Boilers displayed just as much of a knack for stringing hits together and going from station to station as they did for the long ball.
"If you have a team that can go back-to-back with homers, and the inning before with runners on first and second and run a fake bunt and steal third play, I think that’s the epitome of being well-rounded," Beck said. "… We did it on all cylinders today."
The Boilers will now turn their attention to the sectional championship round, a round they've been to just three times before and never advanced out of. They'll get a rematch with Edwardsville, the team who defeated them 10-0 in the sectional finals last year.
But that was a game in which Spaulding left early with an injury, something the junior southpaw doesn't plan on experiencing again this season.
"I’m really excited because I really want revenge," Spaulding said. "To be at my highest potential this year, after I wasn’t last year when I got hit, I feel like if I’m able to stay in it I think we’ll have a better shot."
After avenging their 2021 regional championship loss to Minooka in last week's regional finals, they now have the same opportunity to their 2022 season-enders, once again in the round in which they were defeated, giving the Boilers a theme of revenge postseason.
But Beck and her Boilers know they can't get that revenge if they don't keep their same mentality.
"Everybody knows if we win this next game it’ll be the first time in 50 years [of softball at Bradley-Bourbonnais]," Beck said. "That’s in the back of our brains, but if we can go 21 outs by 21 outs, hopefully we can break through."
STAT BOOK
Spaulding went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs. She also allowed an earned run on four hits and nine strikeouts in a complete game. Haggard went 3-for-4 with a homer and three runs. Hop and Johnson had two hits apiece while Hop had three RBIs and scored a run and Johnson drove in a pair.
UP NEXT
The Boilers and Edwardsville were scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. Friday, but because of Bradley-Bourbonnais' graduation Friday, the game will either be moved up to 3 p.m. or played Saturday. This story will be updated when the new time is finalized.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.