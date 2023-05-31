NORMAL — With nearly its entire starting lineup back and a year older and better, the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team entered the season with high expectations, and after a 25-win regular season, the Boilermakers have the goal of keeping that season alive as long as possible.

They extended their season by at least one more game Tuesday, as Suttyn Hop, Ellie Haggard and Libby Spaulding all homered and Spaulding dazzled in the circle to give the Boilers a 9-1 win over East Moline United in the IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Sectional semifinals.

And while they may have grand plans this season, the Boilers (27-6) are making their way through the postseason — reaching the sectional championship round for the fourth time in program history with Tuesday's win — one game at a time.

