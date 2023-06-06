BLOOMINGTON — Powered by a lineup that pushed across double-digit runs 11 times this season and saw three players — Libby Spaulding, Ellie Haggard and Natalie Johnson — hit at least 10 home runs, the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team has displayed quite a knack for putting gargantuan scoring numbers up this season.

But when the Boilermakers met Yorkville in Monday’s IHSA Class 4A Illinois Wesleyan University at Inspiration Field in Bloomington, they knew it was going to be a battle of premier pitching — Spaulding and the Foxes’ Madi Reeves.

Spaulding dazzled as usual, tossing her 13th complete game this season in which she allowed two or less earned runs, but it was Reeves’ three-hit, 16-strikeout shutout and the Foxes (35-2) who took a 2-0 victory and a spot in this weekend’s Class 4A State Finals.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

