IHSA Class 2A Benedictine University Super-Sectional softball: Beecher vs. Montini

Beecher seniors, clockwise from left, Kylie Cook, Abby Sippel, Kamryn Koontz and Kendall Kasput, celebrate with the IHSA Class 2A Benedictine University Super-Sectional plaque after Monday's 4-0 win against Montini.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

Being able to earn the opportunity to compete down at the state tournament is always memorable, but it’s even more unforgettable when one does it with a longtime friend group.

That’s the experience Beecher’s senior class — Abby Sippel, Kylie Cook, Kamryn Koontz and Kendall Kasput — is currently having on their run to the IHSA Class 2A Softball State Finals this weekend. The ending stage will provide a platform for the quartet to soak up their final days of softball, something the four have together for several years, at the sport’s highest prep stage.

“We’ve been playing together ever since I can remember,” Koontz said. “All of us have lived in Beecher basically our entire lives, and so we’ve been playing together since through [recreation leagues] from ages 6 to 10 and then in junior high and high school.

