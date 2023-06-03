Editor's note: This story will be updated with more photos, coverage and quotes from both coaches and several players.

PEORIA — The last time the Beecher softball program made its way down to the IHSA Class 2A State Finals in 2019, it had to defeat Rockridge, the team that toppled the Bobcats in the 2018 title game, in the semifinals, something the Bobcats successfully did before claiming the 2019 title.

In the Bobcats' first trip back to the championship since 2019 on Saturday, it was defending two-time state champion Rockridge who stripped Beecher's chances of winning the program's fifth state championship.

