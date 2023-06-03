Beecher's Liliana Irwin, right, walks off the field as Rockridge celebrates recording the final out in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Bobcats in Saturday's IHSA Class 2A State championship at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria. It's the third-straight championship for the Rockets, who have combined with Beecher to win each of the past six Class 2A championships.
PEORIA — The last time the Beecher softball program made its way down to the IHSA Class 2A State Finals in 2019, it had to defeat Rockridge, the team that toppled the Bobcats in the 2018 title game, in the semifinals, something the Bobcats successfully did before claiming the 2019 title.
In the Bobcats' first trip back to the championship since 2019 on Saturday, it was defending two-time state champion Rockridge who stripped Beecher's chances of winning the program's fifth state championship.
The Rockets scored three first-inning runs to help pave their way to a state three-peat with a 7-1 victory.
"I think they were one of the best teams we saw all year," Bobcats coach Kevin Hayhurst said. "They’re solid defensively, solid one through nine in the batting order and just really tough to go against.
"And it should be that way, they’re the three-peat champions."
The Bobcats got a leadoff single from Ava Lorenzatti before her courtesy runner, Liliana Irwin, beat a throw to second on Kylie Cook's bunt attempt to put the first two Beecher hitters on in the top of the first.
For a hare of a second, the Bobcats looked to have at least loaded the bases when Elena Kvasnicka rocketed Rockets' pitcher Kendra Lewis' offering back up the middle, but an ever-present Lewis snagged the liner and doubled off Irwin before inducing an Abby Sippel groundout to get out of the early jam.
After a Kori Needham RBI triple got the Rockets immediately on the board in the bottom of the first, Taylor Dietrich placed a seeing-eye hit that became an RBI double after a tricky bounce. After Dietrich stole third, Cierra Bush's bloop pop-up forced Sippel to extend backwards just beyond second base for a rare RBI sacrifice pop-out to make it a 3-0 game after the first.
An inning after stranding the loaded bases, the Bobcats eventually got on the board when Makenzie Johnson brought Kendall Kasput home on an RBI triple in the fourth, but the Rockets rebounded with twin two-run fourth and fifth frames.
"Bad bounces, sometimes things like that happen," Hayhurst said. "I thought we hit the ball better than they did for a lot of the game but had nothing to show for it.
"We left some runners on base, they made some nice plays and that’s just the way it goes in a one-game situation."
It's the third-straight championship for the Rockets, who have now combined with Beecher to win the past six IHSA Class 2A titles. (Editor's note: There was no 2020 state championship due to COVID-19).
"Two good programs that produce a lot of good pitchers, defenders and offensive players," Hayhurst said of the perennial contenders. "Being able to hit good pitchers is tough to do sometimes, and I think both teams did that."
The Bobcats ended the season with a 36-5 record. The championship game result is the Bobcats' second second-place finish in program history. They've made seven trips to state, including four first-place finishes, all in Hayhurst's 21 years in the dugout.
STAT BOOK
Lorenzatti, Kasput and Johnson had two hits apiece, with Kasput scoring the lone run and Johnson recording the lone RBI. Lorenzatti allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and seven strikeouts in a complete game.
Lewis allowed an earned run on six hits and five strikeouts in a complete game. Payton Brown, the all-time IHSA single-season home run leader with 28 homers this season, had a pair of hits and scored. Needham tripled, doubled, drove in a pair and scored twice. Morgan Hofer had a two-run double.
