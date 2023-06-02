...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois today.
Warm, dry, and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra National Weather Service alert.
Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov
media contact...217 558 1536.
Beecher's Ava Olson fields a throw as Johnston City's Carsyn Clark slides into second base during Friday's IHSA Class 2A State Semifinal at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.
Beecher's Ava Olson, right, high fives teammate Elena Kvasnicka after Kvasnicka scored a run in Friday's IHSA Class 2A State Semifinal against Johnston City at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria.
Beecher's Ava Lorenzatti throws a pitch during Friday's IHSA Class 2A State Semifinal against Johnston City at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria. Lorenzatti allowed five hits in six shutout innings and had three hits in the Bobcats' 7-3 win to advance to Saturday's state championship.
Beecher's Ava Lorenzatti hits a pitch during Friday's IHSA Class 2A State Semifinals against Johnston City at the Louisville Slugger Complex in Peoria. Lorenzatti had three hits and allowed five hits in six shutout innings as the Bobcats advanced to Saturday's championship game with a 7-3 win.
PEORIA — Beecher senior second baseman Abby Sippel was the first to admit she and several of her Bobcats teammates felt the nerves set in on the ride to Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Complex for Friday’s IHSA Class 2A State Semifinal against Johnston City, but anyone watching or following along to the Bobcats’ 7-3 victory would have never suspected any early-game jitters.
The Bobcats batted around in each of the first two innings, plating three runs apiece to build freshman pitcher Ava Lorenzatti an early 6-0 lead before taking a 7-3 win to advance to Saturday’s state championship game.
“Yesterday and today, we all obviously had a lot of nerves,” Sippel said. “It’s just really nice to get it over with and get the nerves out, and then to do it on such a high note is a great feeling.”
Six different Beecher players had multi-hit games, including two-hit games from each of the team’s four seniors — Sippel, Kylie Cook, Kamryn Koontz and Kendall Kasput — and Lorenzatti had a three-hit day from the leadoff spot and Ava Olson had a pair of hits.
They were able to execute their flawless small ball, as two of the four bunts they dropped went for hits and another created a first-inning error that plated Liliana Irwin for the first run of the game. They also went 6-19 with a walk with runners in scoring position, totaling six RBIs.
“I definitely think we play small ball, and it was shown in this game,” Sippel said. “We got our bunts down, we got our key hits, and going out and representing Beecher is a great feeling.”
As the Bobcats piled on the runs in the early going, they did so much to the pleasure of coach Kevin Hayhurst, who also noted all six hits with runners in scoring position were singles, and the offense could have even more in store Saturday if they can get that one big hit to clear the bases.
“We had a lot of patience and made sure they threw strikes, we got bunts down, we ran the bases well, but we were greedy; we thought we could have gotten five or six in each inning,” Hayhurst said of the early offense. “We had chances with the right people up, we just didn’t get the big hit to bust it open.”
While the Bobcats were building their lead, Lorenzatti piled up goose eggs on the Johnston City side of the scoreboard. The freshman pitched six shutout innings, surrendering five hits and a pair of walks.
She might be just a freshman, but the bright lights of the state scene didn’t seem to bother the locked-in Lorenzatti.
“I know it felt different to a lot of the other girls, but I’ve really worked on being composed and not letting stress get to me, so for me it didn’t really bother me,” Lorenzatti said. “… It helps me, just the fact that I can settle in and relax and push myself to my best ability rather than being tense and worried and feeling startled if something goes wrong or feeling on edge the whole game.”
Johnston City gave the Bobcats a slight scare when they plated three unearned runs off of reliever Taylor Norkus on a pair of defensive errors before a groundout to shortstop Ava Olson officially sent the Bobcats to their sixth state championship game in program history, where they will look to win their fifth-ever state title.
“It’s such a crazy feeling, I don’t think it’s set in yet,” Sippel said. “I think it will tonight, but I’m just so excited to go out there with my friends and just play ball.”
STAT BOOK
Sippel had a team-high three RBIs to go along with her two hits. Kasput added two RBIs to her two-hit day, and Cook added three runs to hers. Koontz had an RBI, and Irwin scored twice as Lorenzatti’s courtesy runner. Cook and Lorenzatti each laced doubles. Lorenzatti struck out five in her six shutout innings, and Norkus allowed her three unearned runs on two hits and a hit batter.
