PEORIA — Beecher senior second baseman Abby Sippel was the first to admit she and several of her Bobcats teammates felt the nerves set in on the ride to Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Complex for Friday’s IHSA Class 2A State Semifinal against Johnston City, but anyone watching or following along to the Bobcats’ 7-3 victory would have never suspected any early-game jitters.

The Bobcats batted around in each of the first two innings, plating three runs apiece to build freshman pitcher Ava Lorenzatti an early 6-0 lead before taking a 7-3 win to advance to Saturday’s state championship game.

“Yesterday and today, we all obviously had a lot of nerves,” Sippel said. “It’s just really nice to get it over with and get the nerves out, and then to do it on such a high note is a great feeling.”

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

