Members of the Beecher softball team celebrate with the IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional championship plaque after Friday's 5-1 win over Herscher in the sectional championship. The sectional title is the Bobcats' 10th in program history and first since 2019.
Pontiac athletic director Gary Brunner, right, presents the IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional championship plaque to Beecher's Kamryn Koontz (7) and Abby Sippel (11) after the Bobcats' 5-1 win over Herscher in Friday's sectional championship.
Members of the Beecher softball team celebrate with the IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional championship plaque after Friday's 5-1 win over Herscher in the sectional championship. The sectional title is the Bobcats' 10th in program history and first since 2019.
Pontiac athletic director Gary Brunner, right, presents the IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional championship plaque to Beecher's Kamryn Koontz (7) and Abby Sippel (11) after the Bobcats' 5-1 win over Herscher in Friday's sectional championship.
PONTIAC — It's been a full decade since a Beecher softball player graduated from Beecher High School without seeing the program winning a sectional championship during their time in it.
And thanks to Friday night's 5-1 win against Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional championship, that streak will live on for at least four more years, as the Bobcats earned their 10th sectional title in program history and first since 2019 behind a three-hit day at the dish from Kylie Cook and yet another masterful outing in the circle from freshman Ava Lorenzatti.
The Bobcats improved to 34-4 and earned a spot in Monday's Benedictine University Super-Sectional against Montini. Herscher's season ended with a 27-9 record.
Cook, one of four seniors who earned their first sectional titles in their final year of high school Friday, couldn't overstate the importance the girls felt on getting that plaque.
"It means a lot, especially the past three years and not getting too far," Cook said. "We knew we had Ava coming in with strong pitching, and we already had strong hitting and defense.
"This means so much to us, especially almost being done [with high school]."
Cook got the Bobcats on the board in the bottom of the first when she drove in Liliana Irwin, who took second on a passed ball after taking first for Lorenzatti following her leadoff walk, on an infield hit Addy Whitaker knocked down with a quick-thinking dive, but Irwin scored as the ball trickled a few inches into the outfield grass.
Cook totaled two RBIs and a run of her own with a 3-for-3 day that included a double. The third baseman credited her focused approach and lively teammates for helping her lead Beecher's ferocious lineup at the plate.
"I was very focused today and confident in myself and my teammates," Cook said. "My teammates were cheering me on in the dugout, I heard them and just felt their energy on me."
Annistin Hackley held her own in the circle for the Tigers, but the Bobcats got their second run on an error in the third before Kendall Kasput's RBI single made it 3-0 Bobcats through three innings.
After Allie Decman spoiled Lorenzatti's perfect game with an opposite-field single to left and was stranded in the top of the fourth, Beecher put up another pair of insurance when Tayiah Scanlan and Lorenzatti walked to set the stage for Cook, who singled home Scanlan before Irwin scored as the courtesy runner on an error.
Bobcats coach Kevin Hayhurst said Cook has been a rock solid presence in the two-hole all season long, and as his senior steps up down the postseason stretch, he hopes she will get the credit she deserves.
"Kylie is really selective and will drive the ball from either side, find the allies in right-center or left-center," Hayhurst said. "She’s really got the credentials to be an all-stater."
The Tigers, who earned their spot in Friday's game by scoring seven runs in the seventh inning of Wednesday's semifinal to shock Coal City 9-6, held true to their "never say die Tigers" mantra and got on the board in the sixth when Keira Ahramovich scored on the lone Beecher error of the game.
But Lorenzatti was dominant in the circle, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out 14 batters. She threw 57 of her 79 pitches for strikes, including 15 first-pitch strikes to 24 Herscher batters.
"Any time you’re pitching you want to get the first strike and get ahead," Hayhurst said. "She does a good job of focusing on one half of the plate and using her three pitches.
"That’s the secret to success in baseball and softball, get ahead."
Fittingly, the Tigers' season ended with Zoey Fleischauer, who hit the go-ahead grand slam in Wednesday's win and was dubbed "Ms. Clutch" by head coach Mike Cann, who was the last batter to step in the box for Herscher.
The senior first baseman popped out to Beecher catcher Emma Tiltges in foul territory to end the game, but Cann and the Tigers program will remember Fleischauer for much, much more than that.
"She did it a lot of times in many different ways," Cann said. "Zoey has a great softball IQ and had a great career at Herscher and now we’re excited to watch her continue her career at Trinity Christian University."
Fleischauer and Cook were two of just six seniors across the two rosters Friday in a display of two of the top teams in the state, both of whom are heavily represented by underclassmen that promise intriguing matchups for years to come.
Both coaches found that fairly representative of the entire sectional, which featured prominent programs such as the two who played Friday, as well as sectional semifinalists Pontiac and Coal City and other perennial powers like Manteno, Bishop McNamara and Seneca.
"It’s great from Beecher all the way to Pontiac," Cann said. "We’ve just got a hot bed of softball talent and the kids love playing the game."
STAT BOOK
Cook had half of Beecher's hit with her three-hit, two-RBI performance. Kamryn Koontz, Kendall Kasput and Scanlan aldo had hits. Scanlan and Cook scored, as did Sippel, who also had an RBI. Irwin scored as Lorenzatti's courtesy runner twice. Lorenzatti allowed an unearned run on two hits, a walk and 14 strikeouts.
Whitaker and Decman had the two Herscher hits and Ahramovich scored the lone Herscher run. Hackley allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits, four walks and five strikeouts in a complete game.
UP NEXT
The Bobcats will take on Montini at 11 a.m. at Benedictine University in Lisle for a trip to next weekend's IHSA Class 2A State Finals in Peoria.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.