PONTIAC — It's been a full decade since a Beecher softball player graduated from Beecher High School without seeing the program winning a sectional championship during their time in it.

And thanks to Friday night's 5-1 win against Herscher in the IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional championship, that streak will live on for at least four more years, as the Bobcats earned their 10th sectional title in program history and first since 2019 behind a three-hit day at the dish from Kylie Cook and yet another masterful outing in the circle from freshman Ava Lorenzatti.

The Bobcats improved to 34-4 and earned a spot in Monday's Benedictine University Super-Sectional against Montini. Herscher's season ended with a 27-9 record.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you