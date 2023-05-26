BBCHS/Minooka Regional Softball Championship

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Libby Spaulding, right, and Kiersten Martin celebrate after the final out in Friday's Regional Championship against Minooka.

 Nicholas Holstein

BRADLEY — Two years ago during the 2020-21 season Minooka eliminated Bradley-Bourbonnais' postseason aspirations with a 4-3 victory in the regional semifinals at Bradley.

With that in mind, the Boilermakers had the mindset to return the favor on Friday during the IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional championship against the Indians.

Led by another gem by its ace Libby Spaulding and a collective effort at the plate that saw eight of its nine hitters record at least one hit, Bradley-Bourbonnais got its revenge with a 7-2 victory on front of its home crowd to help claim its second-straight regional title.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

