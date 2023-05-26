BRADLEY — Two years ago during the 2020-21 season Minooka eliminated Bradley-Bourbonnais' postseason aspirations with a 4-3 victory in the regional semifinals at Bradley.
With that in mind, the Boilermakers had the mindset to return the favor on Friday during the IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional championship against the Indians.
Led by another gem by its ace Libby Spaulding and a collective effort at the plate that saw eight of its nine hitters record at least one hit, Bradley-Bourbonnais got its revenge with a 7-2 victory on front of its home crowd to help claim its second-straight regional title.
"I think we were just excited to play," Boilermaker head coach Haylee Beck said. "Two years ago on this field Minooka ended our season and that was something we really wanted to take advantage of, having that opportunity again."
Spaulding set the tone early, tossing a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first that helped carry over to Bradley-Bourbonnais' hitters.
With Minooka's left fielder cheating in, Bella Pusateri opened the bottom of the first with a leadoff triple to left field. Pusateri quickly scored one batter later after Kiersten Martin recorded an RBI after reaching first base on a defensive error by the shortstop, putting the home team up 1-0.
Up 1-0 with zero outs and all the momentum already on the home team's side, Ellie Haggard then barreled a single up the middle that helped her squad secure runners on first and second with no outs. Cleanup hitter Spaulding took advantage with an RBI sacrifice flyout after Martin tagged up from second, forcing an errant throw to third, which left her to score easily and take a 2-0 lead into the second frame.
"That's so important and we talk about that all the time — to come out and shut them down and then be able to go put up a run right away," Beck said. "To make sure they [the opponent] come up to the plate that second time and they are already down, that's something I think we preach every game.
Spaulding fired two more 1-2-3 innings between the second and third frames, which helped set up a five-run explosion from the Boilermakers in the bottom half of the third that proved to be the difference.
Led by another leadoff single by Pusateri and a beautiful bunt single by Martin, Bradley-Bourbonnais earned back-to-back RBIs on a single by Haggard and a groundout by Spaulding. Natalie Johnson followed things up with a bunt single before taking second freely, setting up runners on second and third with Liberty Rivard up to bat.
Rivard smacked an RBI single in the gap between shortstop and third base before also taking second base freely, which set up the home team once again with runners on second and third for the third time in the inning. Suttyn Hop then managed to continue the offensive onslaught with a two-RBI single to allow her squad to take a 7-0 lead into the fourth frame.
"That third inning was crazy...I really believe that was the reason we won because Minooka didn't know what to do," Beck said. "They were confused and didn't know where to throw it and we just ran on them."
With a perfect game bid through three innings of work Spaulding finally allowed a hit in the top of the fourth that led to a two-run inning by the visitors.
Taylor Mackin smacked a leadoff single before Spaulding quickly calmed things down by forcing a pop out to first and a strikeout. With two outs and Mackin still on first, Spaulding surrendered back-to-back RBIs off a double and a single before ending the damage with a strikeout.
The two-run scare and breakup of her perfect game in the fourth never seemed to faze Spaulding as she went on to retire nine of her final 10 batters faced between the final three innings, including two more 1-2-3 innings.
Spaulding was nothing short of spectacular, giving up five hits and two earned runs with nine strikeouts, including five 1-2-3 innings forced to help claim the regional title win on the rubber.
"I was really excited and it just made me happy," Spaulding said of her performance. "To start that hot, it made me feel good and allowed me to feel like we had it right away."
With the regional title victory, Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 24-5 and advanced to Tuesday's IHSA Class 4A Sectional semifinals against East Moline at 4:30 p.m. in Normal.
"It feels really good to win my second-straight regional championship," Spaulding said. "It's an unbelievable moment and I know it's only one step, but it's still a huge moment to experience with my team and so I just love it."
STAT BOOK
Pusateri led the Boilermakers with a triple, single and two runs scored. Martin added two singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Ella Perkins went 1-for-3 with a single. Rivard and Spaulding had a single and an RBI apiece. Haggard notched two singles, one RBI and a run scored. Hop contributed a two-RBI single and Johnson chipped in a single and a run scored.
UP NEXT
