NORMAL — All season long Bradley-Bourbonnais softball's primary focus was getting back to a sectional championship with the hopes of going up against Edwardsville, the team that handed the Boilermakers a 10-0 defeat in last year's sectional title round.

With the mindset to return the favor and starting pitcher Libby Spaulding's brilliance on the mound, Bradley-Bourbonnais managed to get its revenge and capture a 6-3 victory over the Tigers in this year's rematch during Friday's IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Sectional championship, giving the program its first-ever sectional championship in the process.

"We've talked about this postseason being one that's about second chances,"  Boilermakers head coach Haylee Beck said. "...Our mindset this year was being focused on this [a sectional championship], we had bigger goals than just winning a regional championship... and so we wanted this one and we wanted it against Edwardsville.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you