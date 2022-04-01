KANKAKEE — A two-sport athlete at Bishop McNamara, senior Jacqueline Allaway, who was crowned this year’s Daily Journal Volleyball Player of the Year, has primarily garnered athletic attention for her skills on the hardwood.
But when the Fightin’ Irish hosted Metro Suburban Conference rivals Riverside-Brookfield on Friday, Allaway proved she’s a threat on the diamond as well.
The senior outfielder belted three hits and totaled six RBIs on the evening, including her first-career grand slam as part of a seven-run second inning that gave the Irish early separation on their way to a dominant 20-4 win in four innings.
“It felt really good,” Allaway said of her bases-clearing blast that sailed over the left-center-field fence. “At first I didn’t realize I hit it out, and then, everyone started screaming and I was like, ‘Oh my God, it went over the fence.’
“Everyone was at home plate waiting for me, and that felt awesome, and I think got the hype going.”
The Irish improved to 2-2 on the year and 1-0 in the MSC, topping a Bulldogs team that defeated them twice last year.
“That was the only squad that beat us twice last year, so we kind of walked in with a bit of a chip on our shoulder,” Irish coach Joe Thole said. “So we’re happy about that.”
Playing for the first time in six days due to the week-long weather woes, the Irish had a sluggish opening to Friday’s tilt, where a pair of errors led to two Bulldogs runs and gave the hosts an early deficit.
But they immediately redeemed themselves in the bottom of the frame, where the first three batters — Teagan McCue (double), Grace Edwards (walk) and Mallory O’Connor (bunt single) safely reached base before two errors allowed the Irish to quickly tie things back up.
O’Connor then scored on a passed ball before Natalie Prairie came home on a sacrifice fly from Tessa DiPietra to make it 4-2 after an inning.
The Irish continued to build on their lead in the second, with Teagan McCue driving in a run on a bunt single before she took second on an error and O’Conor driving in a pair with a two-bagger.
Three batters later, with the bases full of Fightin’ Irish, Allaway cleared them and gave the Irish plenty of breathing room with the biggest hit of her softball career.
After finding herself in the bottom third of the order most of the season last year due to what she called a season-long slump, Thole said Allaway’s calmer demeanor at the dish that she displayed Friday showed what she’s truly capable of, as were the two RBI singles she went on to add.
“She was getting too much anxiety and not being patient, but today she sat in the saddle a bit more and let the ball come to her,” Thole said. “She hit that grand slam and just connected with a sweet hit, then came right back and smoked a line single.
“She’s just a sweet, sweet athlete.”
That onslaught was plenty of run support for starter Kloie Cole, although the Bulldogs did respond with some signs of life in the third, plating a pair of runs in an attack highlighted by doubles from Zoe Levine and Eleanor Megall.
But Cole, who had retired six-straight batters in the first two innings, again settled in and retired six of the final eight batters she faced in the abbreviated complete game, allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three strikeouts.
“I was really proud of Kloie,” Thole said. “She had a rough third inning and I got on her a bit when she lost her focus a bit with those doubles, but she came right back in the fourth and did her job.”
In the bottom of the fourth, the Irish saw their first seven batters reach base and still only had one out when Danica White drove a pair in with a double to give them a win by the 15-run rule in a game that saw 12 different players score and eight different players record a hit.
“I think our lineup is pretty good,” Allaway said. “Everyone in our lineup has hit pretty well through the seasons and I think it’s pretty stacked.”
STAT BOOK
O’Connor went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Allaway went 3-for-4 with her grand slam, six RBIs and two runs. White had two hits, two RBIs and scored. DiPietra scored twice, drove in two and singled. McCue had a double and scored twice. Prairie scored three runs.
UP NEXT
The Irish visit Dwight at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
