PEOTONE — The Peotone soccer team picked up its third straight win Tuesday at home against Wilmington in its first game of the Rivals Cup. The Blue Devils erupted for four goals in five minutes early in the second half to run away with a 6-0 win.
Peotone’s record improved to 7-5 with the win. The loss dropped Wilmington to 1-10 on the season.
Both teams played a scoreless first half in the late game of the Rivals Cup, a tournament held at Peotone and Manteno that features several area schools.
Wilmington goalie Sam Dennis was busy in the net early, recording eight saves in the first half.
“He saves us time and time again,” Wilmington coach Travis Ivanoff said. “He puts in a lot of time in the net. He’s still got some work to do, but he’s on the right path being only a sophomore.”
Ivanoff said he was pleased with his team’s first-half performance against one of the areas best teams.
“I’m impressed we held them scoreless in the first half,” he added. “We had some opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net as well.
“Overall, I’m proud of the way my kids played. We made some small mistakes in the second half that Peotone capitalized on.”
The Blue Devils aggressive on their attack in the first half, narrowly missing several goals. Four of those narrow misses hit the posts, and many more were just off target.
Peotone stayed aggressive in the second half, and its shots started finding the back of the net.
Toby Cann buried a shot five minutes into the second half to break on a rebounded shot from Darragh Jeffrey.
The goals would come in bunches as the Blue Devils scored three more goals in the next three minutes to pull away from Wilmington.
German Lopez attacked the left side and split the posts to give Peotone their second goal before Bart Budz broke down a few defenders to score one minute later to give the Blue Devils a 3-0 lead.
Moments later, Budz scored his second goal of the game to push the score to 4-0. Budz scored his third goal of the game 18 minutes into the second half to earn the hat trick, giving Peotone a 5-0 lead.
Jeffrey added a goal in the final minute of the game to make the game’s final score.
“We were much more focused and decisive in the second half,” Peotone coach Justin Meyers said. “It by no means was our best performance, but I’m happy with the way our kids bounced back and finished the game.
“Its a lot of fun playing under the lights here — that’s something we don’t have on our normal field,” he added. “We play some great competition in the Rivals Cup and were eager to compete and, hopefully, make it to the winner’s bracket on Saturday.”
Wilmington has shown improvement since their winless campaign a season ago, when the closest game they played was a three-goal loss. This season, Wilmington already has a win under its belt and has played competitive soccer, losing three one-goal games, including the last two before Tuesday’s contest.
“I’m happy with our progress of what we’ve been doing,” Ivanoff said. “We’ve been staying in games longer and longer. We have a good core group of young kids that continue to improve.”
Up Next
Both teams resume pool play at the Rivals Cup today in Peotone. Wilmington will play Beecher at 5:15 p.m. Peotone will play Illiana Christian at 7:45 p.m.
