BRAIDWOOD — Manteno soccer’s postseason run came to an end in the semifinal round of the Class 1A Reed-Custer Sectional on Wednesday on the strength of two second-half goals from Joliet Catholic’s Aldo Estrada that gave the Hilltoppers a 2-1 win.
Manteno was in firm command throughout the first half and carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission, but JCA adapted masterfully on the other side of the halftime break. The Hilltoppers tied things up less than two minutes into the second half, then took a permanent 2-1 lead just under five minutes later on Estrada’s second goal.
“They’re coached well and you can tell. We definitely have our flaws and they found them really well after halftime,” said Manteno coach Justin Emerson. “They attacked the channel between our outside back and outside midfielder really well. We were prepared for it, but we over-committed especially on the first one, which left one of their strikers in the gap between our center-backs open and he finished well.”
The two lightning-quick goals quickly deflated the younger Panthers squad and they never seemed to recover as they scrambled for survival over the final 33 minutes of play. They managed a handful of solid looks from Ion Barrio and A.J. Gilliam down the stretch, but failed to convert any of them into a goal.
Scott Eldridge’s first half goal on a strong assist from Alec Miller proved to be the final one of Manteno’s season.
“It was a tough game for sure, but we played our hearts out to the very last minute. Even though they came back on us, we came out hard in the second half,” Eldridge said. “No matter what, we played as a team and as a family. That’s what matters most at the end of the game.
Manteno ended its campaign with a 16-7 overall record and an excellent 6-1 standing in the always-competitive Illinois Central Eight Conference. Both of those final marks may come as a bit of a surprise to many considering expectations that 2019 would be a rebuilding year for the Panthers when the season began.
“There was no one who thought we would be here after graduating 11 seniors last year,” Emerson said. “Listening to our lineup today with sophomore after sophomore and a few juniors and seniors sprinkled in — for a young group we did well and progressed as the season went along.
“More than anything, the regional championship was great and the conference championship was outstanding, but the best thing about the team this year was that they fought through a lot of adversity,” he added. “They got better as soccer players as the season went along, but they also progressed as people and that’s what I’m happy about more than anything else.”
Joliet Catholic will advance to the sectional championship on Friday where they will square off with Herscher at 4 p.m. with a trip to Class 1A’s Elite Eight on the line.
