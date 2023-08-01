Colorado Rapids midfielder Anthony Markanich, left, fights for control of the ball with Seattle Sounders midfielder Kelyn Row in May in Commerce City, Colo. Markanich, a 2018 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate, was traded from Colorado to St. Louis CITY SC on Tuesday.
As the Major League Baseball trade deadline came and went Tuesday, it was Major League Soccer that had local sports fans finding intrigue through the afternoon.
Anthony Markanich, a 2018 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate, was traded from the MLS's Colorado Rapids to St. Louis CITY SC on Tuesday in exchange for St. Louis' 2024 first-round SuperDraft pick and a minimum of $75,000 in general allocation money, the two teams and the MLS announced Tuesday afternoon.
Markanich, a left back, became the area's first MLS player to be selected in the league's draft when he was selected in the first round (26th overall) of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, just four picks before his twin brother, Nick, was selected in the second round (30th overall) by FC Cincinnati.
After making three starts with the Rapids as a rookie, Anthony Markanich grew into a larger role this season. He made 10 appearances, including three starts, from his spot on the left side of the defense, totaling five interceptions and eight scoring attempts.
With the trade, Anthony Markanich will go from Colorado, whose 19 points are last in the western conference, to a St. Louis squad that has acclimated quickly to the league in its inaugural season and is leading the west with 41 points and a 13-8-2 record.
Nick Markanich has spent this season as a member of the Charleston (S.C.) Battery in the United Soccer League, where the striker is second on the team with seven goals in 19 appearances.