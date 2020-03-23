When I first joined the Daily Journal during the middle of a busy winter sports season, I hit the ground running so hard I never took the proper time to get acquainted with our readers and introduce myself. With the screeching halt the sports world has come to during the past 10 days or so, I figure it’s better late than never.
I’ve been a resident of Willow Springs since I was born in 1997, up until two-and-a-half months ago, when the Journal brought me closer to the area and to my father, Scott Smith, in Lockport.
I’ve really enjoyed my short time here at the Journal so far. It has been an overwhelming experience beginning my career in the town my father grew up in, but the relationships I have built have kept me more than interested in building my career in Kankakee.
In the past, when I would come and periodically visit my grandfather, who lived in Bourbonnais, I had never picked up the Journal. I was a child who had no desire to read the paper because I felt it was for “old people.” But as I grew older, I realized I really enjoyed taking time to read what was going on in the community.
I am so excited to begin my sports reporting career for this particular community and make contributions to all things sports in the surrounding areas.
As I said earlier, I’m from Willow Springs, a smaller suburb near LaGrange. It was there my love of sports began. When I was about 7 years old, my father put me in Little League baseball, where I played for five years before moving on to travel baseball when I turned 13.
From there, I converted to solely pitching for my travel team (Top Tier baseball) and my high school (Lyons Township). I was a crafty left-handed pitcher who threw in the low 80s before ultimately tearing my labrum my junior year, never realizing my dream of playing college baseball.
I then went on to study business at the University of Iowa before quickly realizing math was no longer for me. After my freshman year, I decided to bet on myself and earn a double major in Communications and Sports Studies (also considered Sports Journalism).
Sticking to sports has been the best decision I ever made, as it’s always been so close to my heart. I eat, breathe and sleep sports, and that’s why I ended up making the decision I did.
Everyone always says college is the best four years of your life, and that was no different for me. My freshman year I joined club baseball, and I got to enjoy the game that made me fall in love with sports again. It was like having a do-over for my senior year because of my injury. Additionally, I joined a fraternity, Delta Chi, where I met some of my closest friends to date.
Junior year I began my writing career for the school’s newspaper, the Daily Iowan. I covered men’s and women’s tennis and helped out with some baseball games. My next stop came at the West Branch Times in West Branch, Iowa, where I worked part-time during my senior year as the boys and girls golf reporter. Working at both newspapers during my time at school gave me a sense of validation that I was headed down the right path.
After graduating from Iowa last May, I began my quest for a full-time job as a sports reporter. As you might know, it is a difficult field to get into because of the copious amount of graduates, so it wasn’t always easy. Eventually, I found myself working as a stringer for the Tinley Junction and Frankfort Station Daily newspapers, covering football and swimming. Not long after that, I got my opportunity here at the Journal.
Obviously, I like to write about sports, but like everyone else in the sports community, I have my favorite ones. I follow the NFL and NBA religiously with my favorite teams being the Carolina Panthers and wherever LeBron James is playing.
As for sports I enjoy covering the most, it would have to be football, basketball and baseball because they are the sports I feel I am the most knowledgeable on. However, I still welcome any opportunity to write on anything and anyone. I branched out and covered wrestling for the first time this winter and am going stir crazy waiting to get outside and cover some spring sports I have yet to try my hand at.
