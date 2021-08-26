Mason Schweizer
Fall 2021 Outlook
Head Coach: Rich Zinanni (47th season)
Career Record: 364-146
Conference: Metro Suburban
Last Playoff: Class 4A Quarterfinalist, 2019
Best Playoff: Class 3A State Champs, 2015
2020-21 Record: 3-2
Fall 2021 Schedule
8/27 7 p.m. @Marmion Academy
9/3 7 p.m. Coal City
9/10 7:15 p.m. @Ridgewood
9/17 7:15 p.m. @Wheaton Academy
9/24 7:15 p.m. Elmwood Park
10/1 7:15 p.m. Aurora Central Catholic
10/8 7:15 p.m. Wheaton St. Francis
10/15 7:15 p.m. @Immaculate Conception
10/22 7:15 p.m. @Riverside-Brookfield
Entering his 47th and final season coaching football at Bishop McNamara, Rich Zinanni knows what it takes to have a successful season. And he thinks he has plenty of it this fall.
“No question about it, if you have senior leadership that’s huge,” Zinanni said. “We have a good senior class and they’re talented, so we get to throw all that together.”
The Irish return 14 seniors, many of whom started on at least one side of the ball last spring, as the Fighting Irish look to make one more deep playoff push with Zinanni, who has won five of the nine state championship games he’s coached in.
“Obviously we want to win state,” senior linebacker and fullback Mel Hay said. “We’re seniors, it’s our year, and it’s coach Z’s last year, so it would be great to go out with a state championship.”
As much as Zinanni, who will be co-head coaching with future head coach Alan Rood, loves the excitement Hay and his peers have in regards to any postseason fireworks, he doesn’t want his kids to overlook the process.
“The journey is the most fun, getting to the playoffs is the most fun,” Zinanni said. “There will be some great games, including our opener with Marmion and Coal City week two...if we get to the playoffs, that’s awesome and it’s a new season.
“With our track record when we get into the playoffs, our seniors have seen that from afar and want to experience that themselves.”
Brady Bertrand is back under center for the Irish, and the senior has five returning offensive linemen up front to protect him, as well as the sensational sophomore duo of Tony Phillips and Jaydon Wright, a pair of national recruits, in the backfield.
Additionally, leading receiver Colton Provost is back as well, while Jaxson Provost, Jaxson Roberts and Alan Smith will help fill the void left by all-state jack-of-all-trades Manny Harris, who is now at Northern Illinois University.
While Harris and linebacker Caleb Smith are notably absent from the defense this year, pretty much everyone else is back, with Hay leading a trio of returning linebackers that back up three returning defensive linemen that will be joined by two-way trench player Dalton Kostecka.
Roberts and Alex Willis are both back from injury to anchor the secondary which will rely on Colton, Jaxson and Landon Provost, as well as Smith.
The Metro Suburban Conference will once again provide stark challenges, particularly midseason matchups against Immaculate Conception and Wheaton St. Francis. With the pair of season-opening nonconference games with Marmion and Coal City, the Irish don’t have much margin for error if they want to see the postseason.
And while a ton of players return with experience from last spring, it will be a different challenge for the Irish if they want to end their season, and Zinanni’s career, with a trip to Dekalb.
“There’s just a lot more build up,” Hay said. “Every game is important and we have to make sure we get to the playoffs and get our mindset ready for the playoffs.”
Quick Hits
Colton Provost, WR/DB
Funniest coach: Coach Brent Dolliger
Remote or in person learning: In person
Favorite school subject: Math
Pop or soda: Pop
Dream job: personal trainer
