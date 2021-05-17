BASEBALL
Donovan 18, Grace Christian 7
The Wildcats totaled 15 hits for 18 runs in their win over the Crusaders. Caleb Klecan went 3-for-5 with two homers and a double for a team-high seven RBIs. Chase Cathcart added another homerun to go along with a double and one RBI. Brodie Winge snagged the win, allowing one earned on five hits while striking out 11 in 5.1 innings of action.
Caleb Dandurand went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Crusaders at the plate. Zach McGuirt chipped in two hits including a triple meanwhile Sashko Robertson hit two singles.
Donovan 9, Grace Christian 7
The Wildcats trailed 6-4 in the second inning before pulling away late. Andy Onnen and Caleb Klecan both led Donovan with a team-high two hits with two singles each. Klecan also went 3.1 innings on the mound, allowing zero earned on five hits.
Haiden Pate went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base to lead the Crusaders. Jonathan Caswell and Zach McGuirt both secured one double each. Caswell and Evan Rauwolf chipped in a team-high two steals each.
Armstrong 4, Cissna Park 1
The Timberwolves scored their lone run in the first before allowing Armstrong to score four un-answered runs. Ian Rodgers totaled Cissna Park’s only extra base hit with a double in three plate appearances. Devin Hull and Brayden Bruens recorded singles.
Beecher 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 innings)
The Bobcats erupted for seven runs in the first before they went on to cruise to victory in five innings of play. Mitchell Landis, Duane Doss, Nick Noles and Ryan LeBlanc all finished with two hits each. LeBlanc also picked up the win on the bump, allowing zero earned on three hits in a complete game effort.
Caydan Landry, Ethan Maxard and Nathan Weese all notched singles to lead the Panthers offensively.
Beecher 7, Gardner-South Wilmington 5
The Bobcats swept their double header against the Panthers by scoring runs in each of the first four innings of action. Ryan LeBlanc, Nick Noles and Zak Gorcowski tallied two hits each meanwhile Jacob Graniczny got the win on the mound. He allowed four earned on six hits while striking out six in five innings of work.
Brandon States went 2-for-4 with two singles to lead the Panthers offensive attack. Cale Halpin and Ethan Maxard added a double each. Caydan Landry chipped in a single in four at bats.
Bishop McNamara 8, Immaculate Conception 5
The Irish were led by Nolan Czako who did it all both on the mound and at the plate. Czako went 3-for-4 and snagged the win on the bump in six innings of action. Mathew Arseneau, Brady Betrand and Trenton Koenig recorded two hits each.
Bishop McNamara 5, Immaculate Conception 2
The Irish finished Saturday evening with a 2-0 sweep, taking the second game by three runs. Bryce Hiatt grabbed the win on the mound in five innings of work meanwhile Levi Crosswell led McNamara with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate, totaling three RBIs. Cadin Martin totaled two hits in four at bats.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beecher 8, Kankakee 1
No individual stats were available for Beecher.
Senior goalkeeper Athrizy Garcia did her best to stop the Bobcats by securing 20 saves for the Kays behind the net. Mariel Camargo continued her scoring streak by adding the lone goal for Kankakee.
