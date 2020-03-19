Daily Journal Staff Report
The Sangamon Valley All-Conference boys basketball team was announced Wednesday, with six area schools represented.
Cissna Park and Central accounted for half of the first team. The Timberwolves’ Keegan Boyle, Ian Rogers and Penn Stoller were all first-team selections, as were Central’s Jacob Shoven and Kyle Peters. Lane Thompson (Dwight) and Ryan Tilstra (Iroquois West) also found spots on the conference’s first team.
The Timberwolves and Comets were represented on the second team, with the Timberwolves’ Malaki Verkler and Comets’ Jay Lemenager joining Momence’s Jasper Jones and Watseka’s Connor Curry.
All four honorable mentions were from local schools — Brandon Ceylor (Dwight), Jack McMillan (Iroquois West), Jared Espino (Momence) and Drew Wittenborn (Watseka).
