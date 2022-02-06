CHEERLEADING
IHSA STATE FINALS
Wilmington and Bradley-Bourbonnais both advanced to the final day of state competition, and the Wildcats brought home the area's lone top-five finish when they took fifth in the small division with a score of 86.13. Johnsburg won the small division with a 94.87.
The Boilermakers claimed seventh place in the co-ed division after tallying a 91.93. Highland won the co-ed crown with a 97.17.
Crystal Lake Central (95.43) won the medium division and Lockport (96.27) won the large crown.
WRESTLING
IHSA CLASS 3A Joliet West Regional
BBCHS' Ethan Spacht (106 pounds) and AJ Mancilla (170) won regional titles in their respective weight divisions to lead the Boilermakers. Ty Starr (145) and Zach Anderson (152) each claimed third to move on to sectionals.
IHSA Class 1A Seneca Regional
Coal City notched 10 grapplers who will advance to sectionals. Colin Lindemuth (106 pounds), Johnny Housman (113), Brant Widlowski (120), Jacob Piatak (126), Zack Finch (152), Derek Carlson (160), Joey Brenamen (170), Braiden Young (185) Ashton Harvey (195), Dylan Cronk (220) all advance to sectionals as individuals to lead the Coalers.
Reed-Custer finished third as a team, leaving the Comets to total eight grapplers to move on to sectionals as individuals. Landon Markle (145 pounds) and Kody Marschner (220) claimed regional titles in their respective weight classes. Ryan Tribble (138), and Gunnar Berg (285) took second while Same Begler added a third-place finish. Jeremy Eggleston (132), Brenden Tribe (160), and Rex Pfiefer (170) each claimed fourth.
For Peotone, Marco Spinazzola (138) was crowned a regional champion. Ian Kreske (132), Oscar Villalobos (182) and Alex Cardenas (220) all finished second and Kevin Hogan (145) took third to advance to sectionals.
Manteno advanced four grapplers to sectionals. Wyatt Young (170) and Gabe Johnson (195) each earned second-place finishes. Carter Watkins (160) and Collin Zeppi (182) each took third in their respective weight classes.
Bishop McNamara's Luke Christie is poised for another trip to state after winning the 152-pound regional title. Wilmington's Blake Shirey took third in the 285-pound division to also qualify.
IHSA Class 2A LaSalle-Peru Regional
Kankakee was well-represented by 126-pounder Charles Allen, who advanced to the sectional round with a third-place finish over the weekend.
IHSA Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Regional
Central-Iroquois West had great days at El-Paso Gridley, where the Comets took third and Dwight took fourth in the team ranks, and both have several grapplers headed to sectionals as individuals.
For the Comets, regional champions came in the form of Auston Miller (182 pounds) and Gabe Alvarez (195). Kayden Cody (120), Gianni Panozzo (132), Hunter Hull (220) and Giacomo Panozzo (285) all finished second in their classes, and Blake Hemp (113) and Garron Perzee (170) each finished third.
The Trojans claimed a trio of regional champions, as Dylan Crouch (106), Dillon Sarff (138) and Samuel Edwards (220) all took home their brackets Saturday. Austin Burkhardt finished second at 160 pounds and Emmett Emmons finished third in the 132-pound division to also keep their seasons alive.
The Herscher Tigers also saw a pair of wrestlers advance, as Gerrit Osenga (126) and Austin Grise (132) each finished third.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 42, Ridgewood 41
Kendell Lade led the Irish with nine points. Tessa Dipietra had five points five rebounds, and three assists. Mallory O'Connor added nine points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Caley Strahan chipped in eight points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.
Watseka 33, Hoopeston 23
Watseka improved to 24-4 on the season. Sydney McTaggart notched a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Warriors. Allie Hoy had nine points and Claire Curry hauled in 10 rebounds.
Streator 39, Herscher 26
Hercher couldn't pick up a win against Streator while shorthanded. Emma Powers led the Tigers with six points and Faith Ward had five points.
Iroquois West 53, Tri-Point 30
Ilyana Nambo's 23 points led the Raiders. Shea Small contorted 11 points. Adeylnn Scharp and McKinley Tilstra chipped in four points each.
No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.
Peotone 44, Timothy Christian 41
Peotone improved to 22-4 overall. Jenna Hunter led the Blue Devils with 16 points, including the go-ahead layup with 28 seconds reming in the final frame. Madi Schroeder recorded 10 points and Mady Kabelkis finished with eight points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oakwood 63, Iroquois West 57
Sam McMillan led the Raiders with 16 points. Peyton Rhodes and Cannon Leonard had 14 points each. Aiden Tilstra tallied 11 points and nine rebounds.
Streator 48, Herscher 45
Herrscher lost on a buzzer-beater. Trey Schwarzkopf totaled a team-high 14 points to lead the Tigers. Joe Holohan finished with 10 points and Cody Lunsford added eight points.
Seneca 79, Wilmington 54
Reid Juster's 18 points led the Wildcats. Ryder Meents added 13 points and Cade McCubbin chipped in 10 points.
Peotone 47, Grant Park 34
Miles Heflin finished three rebounds shy of a double-double with 20 points to lead the Blue Devils. Will Graffeo added 14 points.
Sawyer Loitz led the Dragons with 11 points. John Kveck had seven points. Wesley Schneider and Trey Boecker tallied six points each.
Lisle 62, Reed-Custer 54
Lucas Foote totaled 19 points, two rebounds, and a steal to lead the Comets. Wes Shats added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Jace Christian finished with 10 points and four steals.
Lakeshore (Mich.) 61, Coal City 29
Cason Headley led the Coalers with a team-high 11 points. Colin Hart and Carson Shepard had seven points apiece.
BOYS SWIMMING
SouthWest Suburban Conference Meet
Bradley-Bourbonnais totaled 158 team points to finish 85.5 points behind first-place finisher Lincoln-Way East. Jake Lehman led the Boilermakers with an individual victory in the 100-yard butterfly race with a time of 55.85 seconds. Zach Schweiller, Ethan Smith, Evan Short, Jonah Warmoth, and Lehman all were named to the All-Conference team.
GIRLS BOWLING
IHSA Minooka Regional
Joliet West's team score of 5811 was good enough to claim first overall. Bradley-Bourbonnais' team bowled a combined score of 4595 to finish fifth, followed by Kankakee in ninth (3545 pins), and Bishop McNamara to finish in 11th (3070 pins). Laci Lamatsch of Bradley-Bourbonnais' advanced to sectionals as an individual with a 1030 along with her teammate Victoria Herndon (1018).Elizabeth Wietting of Reed-Custer also advance as an individual with a 988.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Waubonsee 73, KCC 63
Destiny Goodwin poured in 18 points and seven rebounds to lead the Cavaliers. Jaida Sherrod had 11 points and eight rebounds. Emma Robles chipped in nine points, nine rebounds, and three steals.
